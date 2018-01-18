Home » News » Ford » Ford Mustang Bullitt heading to auction

Ford Mustang Bullitt heading to auction

18 January 2018 18:10:13

Ford amazed everybody when it unveiled the Mustang Bullitt during this year NAIAS Detroit. The new model is gone make a real statement so it has to be launched in a proper way.

Ford and the Steve McQueen estate are auctioning the first new Mustang Bullitt off the factory line to benefit Chino Hills, California-based Boys Republic, a private, nonprofit, nonsectarian school and treatment community for troubled youngsters.

VIN 001 of the limited-edition 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt will be available for charity auction Friday at 5:30 p.m. EST at Barrett-Jackson’s annual Scottsdale Auction.
Ford Mustang Bullitt heading to auction
Ford Mustang Bullitt heading to auction Photos

Steve McQueen graduated from Boys Republic in 1946 before becoming a successful actor starring in the movie “Bullitt,” about troubled police detective Frank Bullitt, who also “made it.”

One hundred percent of the 2019 Mustang Bullitt auction proceeds will be provided to Boys Republic to help children in desperate need find within themselves the resources and skills to begin meaningful lives on their own.

Since its founding in 1907, Boys Republic has guided more than 30,000 at-risk teenage boys and girls toward productive, fulfilling lives.

In partnership with Barrett-Jackson, the leader in collector car auction events, the 2019 Mustang Bullitt in signature Dark Highland Green will be one of the most sought-after cars up for auction at Collector Car Auction Week in Scottsdale, Arizona.



Tags: , ,

Posted in Ford, Various News

Ford Mustang Bullitt heading to auction Photos (1 photos)
  • Ford Mustang Bullitt heading to auction

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Harman introduces Configurable Entertainment and Moodscape at CES

    Harman introduces Configurable Entertainment and Moodscape at CES

  2. Porsche celebrates 25 years of partnership with Walter Rohrl

    Porsche celebrates 25 years of partnership with Walter Rohrl

  3. Nissan partners with NASA for its future autonomous cars

    Nissan partners with NASA for its future autonomous cars

  4.  
  5. The new 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is available with optional Night Package

    The new 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is available with optional Night Package

  6. TopCar is the first tuning firm to tackle the Lamborghini Urus

    TopCar is the first tuning firm to tackle the Lamborghini Urus

  7. The first sketch of the new generation Volkswagen Golf

    The first sketch of the new generation Volkswagen Golf

Related Specs

  1. 2008 Ford Mustang Bullitt

    Engine: Aluminum V8 w/Ford Racing Cold Air Iinduction, Power: 234.9 kw / 315 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 440.64 nm / 325 ft lbs @ 4250 rpm

  2. 2001 Ford Mustang Bullitt GT

    Engine: V8, Power: 201.3 kw / 269.9 bhpN/A

  3. 2002 Ford F-350 Tonka Concept

    Engine: Cast Iron, Concept Super-600 Diesel V8, Power: 261.0 kw / 350.0 bhp @ 3300 rpm, Torque: 813.49 nm / 600.0 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm

  4. 2007 Ford Interceptor Concept

    Engine: Cammer V8N/AN/A

  5. 1994 Ford Mustang Boss 10.0L Concept

    Engine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 637.6 kw / 855.0 bhp, Torque: 1071.1 nm / 790.0 ft lbs

New Vehicles

Nissan Micra benefits 1.0 litre gasoline engineNissan Micra benefits 1.0 litre gasoline engine
Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit. ...

Concept Cars

Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept introduced at NAIASLexus LF-1 Limitless concept introduced at NAIAS
Lexus is using this year Detroit Motor Show to introduce us a futuristic crossover, that is scheduled to become the next flagship crossover for the Japanese ...

Custom Cars

MG3 receives new accessory pack in UKMG3 receives new accessory pack in UK
MG tries to make the current MG3 more attractive this Christmas so is spicing up the range with some accessories. Whether you want some extra protection ...

Future Cars

Infiniti will go electric starting 2021Infiniti will go electric starting 2021
Even if everyone is paying attention to what is happening in Detroit, where all important manufacturers are launching new cars, Infiniti made an important ...

Market News

Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectationsVolkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...

Gadgets

Volkswagen and NVIDIA partner for Artificial IntelligenceVolkswagen and NVIDIA partner for Artificial Intelligence
Volkswagen is more and more preoccupied by introducing new technologies into its cars. So is looking some strong partners with great experience in this ...

Various News

The new Renault Clio will come to ParisThe new Renault Clio will come to Paris
The current generation Renault Clio is on the market for a long time. But according to AutoExpress, the french super-mini model will get a new generation ...

Motorsports

DS Racing Formula E car unveiledDS Racing Formula E car unveiled
Formula E is becoming more and more attractive for the European brands. One of the most important car manufacturer who takes part at the electric Grand ...

Videos

Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mphTesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Copyright CarSession.com