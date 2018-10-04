Ford Mondeo Touring hybrid announced
Ford made some important steps towards hybrid versions since three years ago, when it first introduced the Mondeo Hybrid. Now, the range will be extended with the hybrid version of the touring model.
The new Mondeo hybrid estate will enable customers who require greater load-carrying capability to benefit from the efficiency of an electric powertrain in many driving scenarios.
The Ford Mondeo Hybrid powertrain uses an electric motor to support the specially-developed 2.0-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine in driving the wheels, and a generator to enable regenerative charging of the 1.4 kWh lithium-ion, air-cooled, recyclable battery located behind the rear seats. Regenerative braking technology captures up to 90 per cent of the energy normally lost during braking to replenish the battery.
The Mondeo Hybrid is capable of driving in pure electric mode. The hybrid powertrain delivers 187PS, supported by a Ford-developed continuously variable automatic transmission.
Further technologies designed to help drivers optimise efficiency include Ford’s Smartgauge interface for monitoring fuel and energy consumption; Electric Power Assisted Steering; and electrically-powered air-conditioning, powertrain cooling and vacuum systems that significantly reduce drag on the engine.
The Mondeo hybrid is assembled alongside the petrol- and diesel-engine Mondeo range at Ford’s facility in Valencia, Spain, and will be UK dealerships in spring 2019.
