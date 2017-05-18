Home » News » Ford » Ford is bringing back the idea of an electric F-150

Ford is bringing back the idea of an electric F-150

18 May 2017 15:38:16

A few months ago we have heard a rumor about a future electric Ford F-150. But now we have some new details which were offered by chief technology officer Raj Nair.

Nair told in an interview for Yahoo that the hybrid version of the F-150 is on the works and it will come in 2020. Asked about the electric pick-up truck, the Ford official kept his cards close to his chest. 

Ford is bringing back the idea of an electric F-150
“I would never rule out anything like that,” he said. “We want electrification to be a bonus. One thing that is really advantageous on the hybrid is it also becomes its own power generating source,” added Nair.

Speaking of a hybrid version for the F-150, the Ford official told it will offer exceptional towing and payload capacity.

Tags: , ,

Posted in Ford, Various News

Source: Ford

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Nissan Leaf second generation already teased

    Nissan Leaf second generation already teased

  2. Bentley Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner unveiled

    Bentley Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner unveiled

  3. Novitec Estesso Maserati Levante tuning kit

    Novitec Estesso Maserati Levante tuning kit

  4.  
  5. Renault Kangoo ZE demonstrates wireless charging

    Renault Kangoo ZE demonstrates wireless charging

  6. Ford is bringing back the idea of an electric F-150

    Ford is bringing back the idea of an electric F-150

  7. Volvo might ditch the diesel engines

    Volvo might ditch the diesel engines

Related Specs

  1. 2000 Ford F150 SVT Lightning

    Engine: Supercharged V8, Power: 268.5 kw / 360.0 bhp @ 4750 rpm, Torque: 596.6 nm / 440.0 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm

  2. 2003 Ford FR100 Panel Concept

    Engine: Aluminum Cammer V8 w/Eaton Gen IV Roots-type supercharger, Power: 447.4 kw / 600 bhp, Torque: 677.91 nm / 500 ft lbs

  3. 1994 Ford Mustang Boss 10.0L Concept

    Engine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 637.6 kw / 855.0 bhp, Torque: 1071.1 nm / 790.0 ft lbs

  4. 2003 Ford Mustang Fastback Concept

    Engine: Aluminum Cammer V8, Power: 313.2 kw / 420 bhp @ 6700 rpm, Torque: 501.65 nm / 370 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  5. 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback Eleanor

    Engine: Ford Racing Crate Engine w/Aluminum GT-40 Heads, Power: 287.1 kw / 385 bhp, Torque: 511.14 nm / 377 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

New Vehicles

Ford Ford "Ole Yeller" Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUVSubaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Volkswagen Group sales dropped in AprilVolkswagen Group sales dropped in April
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...

Gadgets

Omologato Weissach watch is dedicated to Porsche trackOmologato Weissach watch is dedicated to Porsche track
There are many watch manufacturers who launch time measuring instruments dedicated to a car or to a brand. But none of them dedicated a watch to a famous ...

Various News

Ford 1.0 litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0 litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

Michael Fassbender is now a racerMichael Fassbender is now a racer
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...

Videos

Are winter tires good in summer?Are winter tires good in summer?
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...
Copyright CarSession.com