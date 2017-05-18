Ford is bringing back the idea of an electric F-150
18 May 2017
A few months ago we have heard a rumor about a future electric Ford F-150. But now we have some new details which were offered by chief technology officer Raj Nair.
Nair told in an interview for Yahoo that the hybrid version of the F-150 is on the works and it will come in 2020. Asked about the electric pick-up truck, the Ford official kept his cards close to his chest.
“I would never rule out anything like that,” he said. “We want electrification to be a bonus. One thing that is really advantageous on the hybrid is it also becomes its own power generating source,” added Nair.
Speaking of a hybrid version for the F-150, the Ford official told it will offer exceptional towing and payload capacity.
