Ford introduces Pedestrian Detection with night vision
16 March 2017 18:49:38
|Tweet
Adults can also be afraid of the dark. Especially when they are driving. Worries over night blindness, and fear of hitting someone – or something – top a new poll of night-time driving fears, commissioned by Ford. The company is, for the first time, introducing new technology that is designed to detect pedestrians at night and then automatically apply the brakes if the driver does not respond to initial warnings.
Of thousands of drivers surveyed across Europe, 81 per cent admit to being scared on the roads at night, rising to 87 per cent for women. More than half say poor night vision is a source of stress, and more than a third worry they might be involved in an accident. Fears that they may hit a pedestrian were highlighted by one in five drivers surveyed.
In 2015 there were 408 pedestrian fatalities in the UK, which accounts for 24 per cent of road fatalities that year. Of these deaths, 48 per cent occurred between 6pm and 6am.
For the improved Pedestrian Detection technology, now able to work at night for the first time, the development team worked at night, sending life-sized dummies into the path of vehicles on closed tracks, and testing the system on public roads in busy cities including Paris and Amsterdam.
Pedestrian Detection processes information from a radar located in the bumper, and a windshield‑mounted camera; while a database of “pedestrian shapes” enables the system to distinguish people from objects such as trees and road signs.
The video live-feed and wide viewing angle enables the system to pick out pedestrians, even in low-light conditions, illuminated only by the headlights.
If the system detects an imminent collision with a pedestrian, it first provides audible and visual warnings to the driver. Should the driver not respond, the system automatically applies the brakes. Later this year, the more advanced Pedestrian Detection technology will be introduced on the next generation Fiesta.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2005 Ford '40 GTEngine: All Aluminum, MOD V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 410.1 kw / 550 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 677.91 nm / 500 ft lbs @ 3750 rpm
2003 Ford 427 ConceptEngine: V10, Power: 440.0 kw / 590 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 690.11 nm / 509 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
2001 Ford 49 ConceptEngine: V8N/AN/A
2007 Ford Airstream ConceptEngine: HySeries Drive Plug-In Hydrogen Hybrid Fuel CellN/AN/A
2004 Ford Bronco ConceptEngine: Ford Duratorq TDCi Turbodiesel Inline-4, Power: 132.7 kw / 178.0 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 330.82 nm / 244 ft lbs @ 1800 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e Concept is ready fot he future
Bentley threatened us for a long time with a range of electric or plug-in hybrid limousine. And now its the time to meet the future bentley is preparing ...
Bentley threatened us for a long time with a range of electric or plug-in hybrid limousine. And now its the time to meet the future bentley is preparing ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen sales rise globally in 2016
Does anyone remembers Dieselgate scandal? Probably not, as Volkswagen sales rised since the scandal first erupted. The German brand delivered 547,700 ...
Does anyone remembers Dieselgate scandal? Probably not, as Volkswagen sales rised since the scandal first erupted. The German brand delivered 547,700 ...
Gadgets
Maserati Levante with Ermenegildo Zegna leather
Along with the special editions of the GranTurismo and GranCabrio, maserati also brought to Geneva Motor Show a customized Levante featuring the new conceptual ...
Along with the special editions of the GranTurismo and GranCabrio, maserati also brought to Geneva Motor Show a customized Levante featuring the new conceptual ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
Videos
Range Rover Sport SVR - Acceleration test in any conditions from sand to wet grass
Range Rover is known for its off-road All-Terrain Response system. In the latest video, the British car manufacturer shows us how the system can adapt ...
Range Rover is known for its off-road All-Terrain Response system. In the latest video, the British car manufacturer shows us how the system can adapt ...