Ford has made a self-braking shopping cart
26 April 2019 05:36:40
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is coming, everybody is going to shopping.
In order to aviod all those shopping cart collisions, the guys from Ford have developed a self-brakng system which was derived from the Pre-Collision Assist system, a technology that is used in their cars.
As you can imagine, this system was specially developed to stop kids messing around in and out of the shops.
“Parents often dread supermarket shopping because they are trying to get a job done and kids just want to play,” Tanith Carey, parenting expert, comments. “Children love to copy adults and experiment with feeling more in control. When they push a trolley, to their minds, it's like they are behind the wheels of a car – with long, wide supermarket aisles as their racetrack.”
