Ford GT to make a surprise debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Ford a strong presence in the UK, where people see the brand as a British one. In this context, Ford could not skip this year GoodWood Festival of Speed. Ford will make a special Ford GT supercar announcement during the event.





Hermann Salenbauch, global director, Ford Performance, and Larry Holt, chief technical officer, Multimatic, will deliver news on the Ford GT ultra-high-performance supercar at the press conference, which takes place at Ford stand in the Drift Paddock of the world-famous motorsport event in West Sussex.





Ford returns to Goodwood this year with an exhilarating line-up of vehicles tackling the 1.16 mile hill climb, including:





- The all-new Focus ST and all-new 760 hp Mustang Shelby GT500 making their U.K. debuts





- The Ford Chip Ganassi Racing #66 Ford GT race car, fresh from the Le Mans 24 Hours





- The M-Sport Ford World Rally Team’s Ford Fiesta WRC car – also appearing on the Goodwood rally stage





- The 2018 NASCAR Championship-winning Team Penske Ford Fusion race car





- The 1980 Ford Zakspeed Turbo Capri race car





- Gymkhana TEN star Ken Block’s Hoonitruck and Escort RS Cosworth





- Champion drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr.'s Ford Mustang RTR Drift car





The Europe-spec Ranger Raptor pick-up will also be demonstrating its capabilities in the off-road experience.













