Home » News » Ford » Ford GT to make a surprise debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Ford GT to make a surprise debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

30 June 2019 10:26:12

Ford a strong presence in the UK, where people see the brand as a British one. In this context, Ford could not skip this year GoodWood Festival of Speed. Ford will make a special Ford GT supercar announcement during the event.

Hermann Salenbauch, global director, Ford Performance, and Larry Holt, chief technical officer, Multimatic, will deliver news on the Ford GT ultra-high-performance supercar at the press conference, which takes place at Ford stand in the Drift Paddock of the world-famous motorsport event in West Sussex.
Ford GT to make a surprise debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Ford GT to make a surprise debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed Photos

Ford returns to Goodwood this year with an exhilarating line-up of vehicles tackling the 1.16 mile hill climb, including:

- The all-new Focus ST and all-new 760 hp Mustang Shelby GT500 making their U.K. debuts

- The Ford Chip Ganassi Racing #66 Ford GT race car, fresh from the Le Mans 24 Hours

- The M-Sport Ford World Rally Team’s Ford Fiesta WRC car – also appearing on the Goodwood rally stage

- The 2018 NASCAR Championship-winning Team Penske Ford Fusion race car

- The 1980 Ford Zakspeed Turbo Capri race car

- Gymkhana TEN star Ken Block’s Hoonitruck and Escort RS Cosworth

- Champion drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr.'s Ford Mustang RTR Drift car

The Europe-spec Ranger Raptor pick-up will also be demonstrating its capabilities in the off-road experience.



Tags: , , , , ,

Posted in Ford, Future Cars

Ford GT to make a surprise debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed Photos (1 photos)
  • Ford GT to make a surprise debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition launched in UK

    Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition launched in UK

  2. Universo Ferrari event to take place in Maranello

    Universo Ferrari event to take place in Maranello

  3. DS3 Crossback E-Tense available to order

    DS3 Crossback E-Tense available to order

  4.  
  5. Bentley Continental GT sets a record on Pikes Peak

    Bentley Continental GT sets a record on Pikes Peak

  6. Fiat Ducato Electric showcased for the first time

    Fiat Ducato Electric showcased for the first time

  7. Ford Focus ST ready to tackle the UK market

    Ford Focus ST ready to tackle the UK market

Related Specs

  1. 2007 Ford GT GT3 by Matech

    Engine: All Aluminum, MOD V8 w/Dry Sump LubricationN/AN/A

  2. 2002 Ford F-350 Tonka Concept

    Engine: Cast Iron, Concept Super-600 Diesel V8, Power: 261.0 kw / 350.0 bhp @ 3300 rpm, Torque: 813.49 nm / 600.0 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm

  3. 1967 Ford Falcon GT

    Engine: Mustang 289 V8, Power: 167.8 kw / 225 bhp @ 4800 rpm, Torque: 413.52 nm / 305 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm

  4. 1968 Ford Falcon GT

    Engine: Mustang 302 V8, Power: 171.5 kw / 230 bhp @ 4800 rpm, Torque: 420.3 nm / 310 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm

  5. 1969 Ford Falcon GT

    Engine: Windsor 351 V8, Power: 216.3 kw / 290 bhp @ 4800 rpm, Torque: 521.99 nm / 385 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

BMW Vision M Next shows us the future of the M modelsBMW Vision M Next shows us the future of the M models
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric vanDeutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...

Market News

Seat reaches record sales in 2017Seat reaches record sales in 2017
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...

Gadgets

Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving carVolvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...

Various News

Bentley celebrates 100 years at Goodwood Festival of SpeedBentley celebrates 100 years at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Every year, Goodwood Festival of Speed hosts an important celebration for one automotive brand that reaches a round age. This year, is Bentley's turn. ...

Motorsports

Mercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updatesMercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updates
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...

Videos

Ford has made a self-braking shopping cartFord has made a self-braking shopping cart
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...
Copyright CarSession.com