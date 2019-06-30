Ford GT to make a surprise debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed
30 June 2019 10:26:12
Ford a strong presence in the UK, where people see the brand as a British one. In this context, Ford could not skip this year GoodWood Festival of Speed. Ford will make a special Ford GT supercar announcement during the event.
Hermann Salenbauch, global director, Ford Performance, and Larry Holt, chief technical officer, Multimatic, will deliver news on the Ford GT ultra-high-performance supercar at the press conference, which takes place at Ford stand in the Drift Paddock of the world-famous motorsport event in West Sussex.
Ford returns to Goodwood this year with an exhilarating line-up of vehicles tackling the 1.16 mile hill climb, including:
- The all-new Focus ST and all-new 760 hp Mustang Shelby GT500 making their U.K. debuts
- The Ford Chip Ganassi Racing #66 Ford GT race car, fresh from the Le Mans 24 Hours
- The M-Sport Ford World Rally Team’s Ford Fiesta WRC car – also appearing on the Goodwood rally stage
- The 2018 NASCAR Championship-winning Team Penske Ford Fusion race car
- The 1980 Ford Zakspeed Turbo Capri race car
- Gymkhana TEN star Ken Block’s Hoonitruck and Escort RS Cosworth
- Champion drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr.'s Ford Mustang RTR Drift car
The Europe-spec Ranger Raptor pick-up will also be demonstrating its capabilities in the off-road experience.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
BMW Vision M Next shows us the future of the M models
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Seat reaches record sales in 2017
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Bentley celebrates 100 years at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Every year, Goodwood Festival of Speed hosts an important celebration for one automotive brand that reaches a round age. This year, is Bentley's turn. ...
Mercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updates
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
Ford has made a self-braking shopping cart
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...
