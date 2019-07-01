Ford Focus ST ready to tackle the UK market
1 July 2019 11:22:48
|Tweet
A market that loves hot hatches need something new from Ford, who has lots of expertise in this segment. The all-new Focus ST builds on the class-leading driving dynamics of the fourth generation Focus in five-door and estate body styles. Ford’s new C2 architecture is enhanced with unique suspension, braking and powertrain configurations.
A new engine line-up makes up to 12 per cent more power available and 17 per cent more torque compared with the previous generation Focus ST. Ford’s 280PS 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol and 190PS 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engines both deliver a broad spread of power and torque across the rev-range.
Ford’s first application of an electronic limited-slip differential (eLSD) for a front-wheel drive vehicle, featuring on the EcoBoost-powered variants, further enhances the cornering and stability by sharpening responses to changing grip levels and driver inputs using computer-controlled pre-emptive actuation.
All-new Focus ST is available with a six-speed manual or quick-shifting new seven-speed automatic transmission, and now features selectable drive mode technology for the first time. This enables drivers to adjust the vehicle’s character to suit the driving scenario. Continuously Controlled Damping (CCD) – standard for five-door EcoBoost variants – enhances the short long arm (SLA) independent rear suspension configuration.
A new generation of Ford’s 2.3-litre EcoBoost all-aluminium engine is the most powerful ever offered for a Focus ST. Using advanced turbocharging technology to deliver 280PS power at 5,500rpm and 420Nm of torque from 3,000rpm to 4,000rpm, it is also the most free-revving Focus ST engine ever, and delivers 0-62mph acceleration in 5.7 seconds for the five-door model.
The Focus ST 2.3-litre EcoBoost delivers up to 35.7mpg fuel efficiency, and 179g/km CO2 emissions, while the 190PS 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel variant - the most powerful diesel engine ever offered for a Ford Focus - delivers up to 58.8mpg and 125g/km CO2 emissions.
A larger, more steeply angled rear roof spoiler increases downforce to support the Focus ST’s driving dynamics. A twin exit tailpipe configuration borders the aggressively styled rear diffuser element, and improves practicality by delivering the towing capability that was prevented by the centre-exit tailpipes of the previous generation Focus ST. The Performance Pack also adds red brake callipers.
Exterior colour options chosen to emphasise the Focus ST’s dynamic styling include exclusive Ford Performance Blue and Orange Fury, alongside Frozen White, Magnetic grey, Race Red, Ruby Red and Shadow Black. It also comes with Magnetite Matt-finished, 19-inch alloy wheels.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2005 Ford Focus STEngine: Duratec ST Inline-4, Power: 167.8 kw / 225 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 1600 rpm
2007 Ford Airstream ConceptEngine: HySeries Drive Plug-In Hydrogen Hybrid Fuel CellN/AN/A
2002 Ford F-350 Tonka ConceptEngine: Cast Iron, Concept Super-600 Diesel V8, Power: 261.0 kw / 350.0 bhp @ 3300 rpm, Torque: 813.49 nm / 600.0 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm
2000 Ford Focus FR200 ConceptEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 226.7 kw / 304.0 bhp @ 6750 rpm, Torque: 386.41 nm / 285.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2009 Ford Focus RSEngine: Duratec RS Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp, Torque: 410 nm / 302.4 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
BMW Vision M Next shows us the future of the M models
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Market News
Seat reaches record sales in 2017
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...
Gadgets
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Various News
Bentley celebrates 100 years at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Every year, Goodwood Festival of Speed hosts an important celebration for one automotive brand that reaches a round age. This year, is Bentley's turn. ...
Every year, Goodwood Festival of Speed hosts an important celebration for one automotive brand that reaches a round age. This year, is Bentley's turn. ...
Motorsports
Mercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updates
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
Videos
Ford has made a self-braking shopping cart
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...