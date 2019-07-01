Ford Focus ST ready to tackle the UK market

A market that loves hot hatches need something new from Ford, who has lots of expertise in this segment. The all-new Focus ST builds on the class-leading driving dynamics of the fourth generation Focus in five-door and estate body styles. Ford’s new C2 architecture is enhanced with unique suspension, braking and powertrain configurations.





A new engine line-up makes up to 12 per cent more power available and 17 per cent more torque compared with the previous generation Focus ST. Ford’s 280PS 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol and 190PS 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engines both deliver a broad spread of power and torque across the rev-range.





Ford’s first application of an electronic limited-slip differential (eLSD) for a front-wheel drive vehicle, featuring on the EcoBoost-powered variants, further enhances the cornering and stability by sharpening responses to changing grip levels and driver inputs using computer-controlled pre-emptive actuation.





All-new Focus ST is available with a six-speed manual or quick-shifting new seven-speed automatic transmission, and now features selectable drive mode technology for the first time. This enables drivers to adjust the vehicle’s character to suit the driving scenario. Continuously Controlled Damping (CCD) – standard for five-door EcoBoost variants – enhances the short long arm (SLA) independent rear suspension configuration.





A new generation of Ford’s 2.3-litre EcoBoost all-aluminium engine is the most powerful ever offered for a Focus ST. Using advanced turbocharging technology to deliver 280PS power at 5,500rpm and 420Nm of torque from 3,000rpm to 4,000rpm, it is also the most free-revving Focus ST engine ever, and delivers 0-62mph acceleration in 5.7 seconds for the five-door model.





The Focus ST 2.3-litre EcoBoost delivers up to 35.7mpg fuel efficiency, and 179g/km CO2 emissions, while the 190PS 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel variant - the most powerful diesel engine ever offered for a Ford Focus - delivers up to 58.8mpg and 125g/km CO2 emissions.





A larger, more steeply angled rear roof spoiler increases downforce to support the Focus ST’s driving dynamics. A twin exit tailpipe configuration borders the aggressively styled rear diffuser element, and improves practicality by delivering the towing capability that was prevented by the centre-exit tailpipes of the previous generation Focus ST. The Performance Pack also adds red brake callipers.





Exterior colour options chosen to emphasise the Focus ST’s dynamic styling include exclusive Ford Performance Blue and Orange Fury, alongside Frozen White, Magnetic grey, Race Red, Ruby Red and Shadow Black. It also comes with Magnetite Matt-finished, 19-inch alloy wheels.













