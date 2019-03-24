Ford Fiesta ST gets some oomph thanks to Mountune
24 March 2019 07:22:38
The guys from Mountune have prepared a performance pack for your brand new Ford Fiesta ST. Th package is named m225 and comes with some upgrades via a remapped ECU.
Standard, the 1.5 liter three cylinder engine found on the Fiesta ST can deliver 200 horsepower and 290 Nm peak of torque. Thanks to the mapping delivered by Mountune, the american Hot-Hatch can deliver 225 horsepower and 360 Nm peak of torque.
As a result, the car can travel faster from not to 100 km/h. According to Mountune, the Fiesta ST will sprint in less than six seconds, comparing that 6.5 seconds delivered by the standard version.
With the launch of this new package, Mountune also unveiled a smartphone app. Thanks to this one, owners will be able to update via-the-air their mapping for the Fiesta ST.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
This is the 2019 Skoda iV electric concept car
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Skoda unveiled an all-new concept car which is part of the Vision family prototypes. Its name is Skoda iV concept and ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
New Hyundai Sonata to feature new platform
After we saw the first images of the new Sonata, Hyundai is offering new details on the mid-sized sedan. The Korean car manufacturer has announced that ...
Opel to return to Russian market
Still regarded as one of the most important markets in the world, Russia will see the return of an important European brand: Opel. ...
Volvo to introduce in-car cameras and intoxication devices
Along the introduction of its Care Key feature, ready to be featured standard on all Volvo's starting 2020, the Swedish manufacturer reveals a new step ...
Breitling Premier Bentley Centenary Limited Edition launched in Geneva
2019 is a very important year for Bentley, who will celebrate its centenary. To mark this important occasion, one of Bentley's partners is preparing something ...
McLaren just unveiled the all-new Senna GTR racing car
McLaren unveiled the all-new Senna GTR. The specially developed racing car is here and it will be made in just 75 units, each and one of them in a manually ...
Video: how it works the all-new Porsche Wet Mode system
The new generation Porsche 911 992 was unveiled a few weeks ago. The latest generation of sports car comes with a few technical improvements, and one ...
