Ford EcoSport enjoys good sales in Europe
9 December 2018 08:16:08
After many tries, Ford finally enjoys succes in the small SUV segment with its Ecosport. The car, produced in Craiova plant, Romania, is reaching more and more customers.
Ford EcoSport sales up 56 per cent year-to-date in the small Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) segment, the fastest growing segment overall, with growth of 19 per cent this year.
Leading retail sales, EcoSport is the number one choice for private buyers in the sector with 12 per cent share. Sporty, Ford Performance-inspired ST-Line, equipped with body-styling kit and 17-inch alloy wheels, is most popular model with 41 per cent of sales. Most popular colour is Blue Lightning, accounting for 28 per cent of sales.
Technology available on the EcoSport includes all-wheel drive, SYNC 3 connectivity, cruise control with adjustable speed limiter to automatically keep below the speed limit, and rear view camera.
