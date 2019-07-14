Home » News » Volkswagen » Ford and Volkswagen expands its partnership

Ford and Volkswagen expands its partnership

14 July 2019 13:24:40

As you would expect, Ford and Volkswagen are announcing a major improvmentof thier global partnership. The companies will work on a new number of additional topics, including electric car and autonomous technologies. 

A very interesting topic which was revealed is that the Blue Oval will use Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Toolkit, also known as the MEB architecture. 

Ford will use this platform to develop and built its own fully-electric cars starting 2023. Also, the German car manufacturer will supply Ford with MEB parts and components for up to 600.000 vehicles for Europe over the course of six years. 

“Looking ahead, even more customers and the environment will benefit from Volkswagen’s industry-leading EV architecture. Our global alliance is beginning to demonstrate even greater promise, and we are continuing to look at other areas on which we might collaborate”, Volkswagen CEO, Herbert Diess, commented on the agreement.

While Ford and Volkswagen remain independent and fiercely competitive in the marketplace, teaming up and working with Argo AI on this important technology allows us to deliver unmatched capability, scale and geographic reach. Unlocking the synergies across a range of areas allows us to showcase the power of our global alliance in this era of smart vehicles for a smart world”, said Ford President and CEO, Jim Hackett.

