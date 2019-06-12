Ford and Roush Performance unveil special Mustang GT

World War 2 is long over, but it still strong in the memory of those who fought and were involved in the conflict.





Ford and Roush Performance salute World War II flying ace Col. Bud Anderson with a preview of the one-off “Old Crow” Ford Mustang GT, inspired by the P-51 Mustang airplanes Anderson flew in combat.





Anderson, a triple ace fighter pilot, flew two combat tours and 116 missions in his P-51 Mustangs he nicknamed Old Crow. He was never hit by enemy fire, including while providing aerial support to Allied troops on D-Day. Anderson spent more than six continuous hours in flight that day in his P-51 Mustang.





Built by Roush Performance to mark the 75th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy, the “Old Crow” Ford Mustang GT will be auctioned July 25 at “The Gathering” annual auction during the Experimental Aircraft Association’s 2019 AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. All proceeds from the auction will be donated.





The “Old Crow” Ford Mustang GT wears an authentic paint scheme and badging similar to that of Anderson’s P-51 Mustangs and features the signatures of Anderson, Roush Enterprises Founder Jack Roush, Edsel Ford II and members of the Ford design team. It packs a ROUSH/Ford Performance supercharger that helps create 700+ heart-pounding horsepower, along with additional Ford Performance parts.





Anderson, 97, earned more than 25 decorations, including the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star and Air Medal. He flew two tours with the 363rd Fighter Squadron of the 357th Fighter Group and is recognized as the third leading ace with 16 aerial victories.













Tags: ford, roush performance, ford mustang, ford mustang gt, 75th anniversary, ford mustang gt roush performance

Posted in Ford, Custom Cars