Ford and Roush Performance unveil special Mustang GT
12 June 2019 17:33:09
|Tweet
World War 2 is long over, but it still strong in the memory of those who fought and were involved in the conflict.
Ford and Roush Performance salute World War II flying ace Col. Bud Anderson with a preview of the one-off “Old Crow” Ford Mustang GT, inspired by the P-51 Mustang airplanes Anderson flew in combat.
Anderson, a triple ace fighter pilot, flew two combat tours and 116 missions in his P-51 Mustangs he nicknamed Old Crow. He was never hit by enemy fire, including while providing aerial support to Allied troops on D-Day. Anderson spent more than six continuous hours in flight that day in his P-51 Mustang.
Built by Roush Performance to mark the 75th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy, the “Old Crow” Ford Mustang GT will be auctioned July 25 at “The Gathering” annual auction during the Experimental Aircraft Association’s 2019 AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. All proceeds from the auction will be donated.
The “Old Crow” Ford Mustang GT wears an authentic paint scheme and badging similar to that of Anderson’s P-51 Mustangs and features the signatures of Anderson, Roush Enterprises Founder Jack Roush, Edsel Ford II and members of the Ford design team. It packs a ROUSH/Ford Performance supercharger that helps create 700+ heart-pounding horsepower, along with additional Ford Performance parts.
Anderson, 97, earned more than 25 decorations, including the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star and Air Medal. He flew two tours with the 363rd Fighter Squadron of the 357th Fighter Group and is recognized as the third leading ace with 16 aerial victories.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
New Mercedes-Benz GLS US pricing announced
Mercedes builds the most powerful 2-liter engine in the world
Ford and Roush Performance unveil special Mustang GT
-
Lamborghini reached 20 million users on Instagram
Improved performance and looks with McLaren High Downforce Kit
2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Octane Edition available
Related Specs
2001 Ford Mustang Bullitt GTEngine: V8, Power: 201.3 kw / 269.9 bhpN/A
2007 Ford Mustang FR500GT ConceptEngine: Ford Racing Modular V8, Power: 391.5 kw / 525 bhpN/A
1982 Ford Mustang GTEngine: V8, Power: 117.1 kw / 157 bhp @ 4200 rpm, Torque: 325.4 nm / 240.0 ft lbs @ 2400 rpm
1994 Ford Mustang GTEngine: Cast Iron, V8, Power: 160.3 kw / 215 bhp @ 4200 rpm, Torque: 386.41 nm / 285 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
2005 Ford Mustang GTEngine: Aluminum V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5750 rpm, Torque: 433.86 nm / 320 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Skoda Mountiaq Concept announced
Once a year, Skoda is allowing its students to create a concept that will be showed at the Worthersee gathering. The sixth ŠKODA Student Car is a spectacular ...
Once a year, Skoda is allowing its students to create a concept that will be showed at the Worthersee gathering. The sixth ŠKODA Student Car is a spectacular ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Market News
Seat reaches record sales in 2017
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...
Gadgets
BMW and Microsoft join forces for artificial intelligence
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...
Various News
Hyundai Elantra earns Top Safety Pick+ in IIHS
Hyundai wants to win the trust of American audience and has done all its best in offering a safer Elantra. ...
Hyundai wants to win the trust of American audience and has done all its best in offering a safer Elantra. ...
Motorsports
Subaru Crosstrek Desert Racer to debut in Baja 500
Subaru has a long tradition when it comes to off-road races. So it is now surprise that Subaru of America announced upport of the Subaru Crosstrek Desert ...
Subaru has a long tradition when it comes to off-road races. So it is now surprise that Subaru of America announced upport of the Subaru Crosstrek Desert ...
Videos
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio set three SUV lap records in UK
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a performance SUV and in order to prove that, the Italian car manufacturer decided to set some fast times around famous ...
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a performance SUV and in order to prove that, the Italian car manufacturer decided to set some fast times around famous ...