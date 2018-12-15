First US Toyota Supra to be auctioned
15 December 2018 07:10:48
BMW already introduced the new generation Z4, so now is Toyota's turn to show us its roadster sibling. We are referring to the new generation Supra, expected to be unveiled soon.
Sportscars enthusiasts have been anxiously anticipating sliding behind the wheel of their own all-new 2020 Supra. The honor of being the first one to do so will go to the highest bidder at the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Saturday, January 19, 2019.
This one-of-a-kind Supra will be the first new Supra available in the U.S in more than 20 years and will carry VIN number 20201. It will feature a matte gray exterior with red mirror caps, a red leather interior and matte black wheels. A carbon-fiber badge on the interior will indicate its status as the first 2020 Supra. Additional exclusive experiences will be announced prior to the auction.
All proceeds of the sale will be shared by the American Heart Association and the Bob Woodruff Foundation.
The Supra prototype on display at Barrett-Jackson will be representative of the actual production vehicle that will be delivered in the first half of 2019.
The World Premiere of the 2020 Supra will take place Monday, January 14, 2019, at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
