Home » News » Lamborghini » First teaser video of the upcoming Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder

First teaser video of the upcoming Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder

4 March 2018 11:19:46

Last year during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, Lamborghini unveiled the special Huracan Performante. This year, during the same event, the Italian car manufacturer will come with a Performante version of the Huracan Spyder.

The coupe uses the same V10 5.2 liter engine which deliver 640 horsepower, 30 horsepower more than the standard version. The run from not to 100 km/h is done in 2.9 seconds,while the top speed is clocked at 325 km/h. 

Also, the coupe featured the Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva, a special pack that deliver unique grip in the corners. As you can imagine, the new Huracan Performante SPyder will use the same new features as the coupe versions, but there might be some changes on the performance side. 
 
 
 

