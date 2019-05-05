First teaser picture with the upcoming BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe

The BMW is revealing another new addition to the BMW 8 Series range as it presses ahead with its model offensive in the luxury segment.





Following the launch of the BMW 8 Series Coupe and BMW 8 Series Convertible, the German car manufacturer is now offering the first teaser picture of the new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe.





This four-door sports car is currently in the final phase of development for series production and the world premiere will took place during the BMW Group #NextGen event set to be held at BMW Welt in Munich on 25 – 27 June 2019.





All we know for now is that the new model will have bigger interior space and will be more easy to use thanks to the two extra doors.

