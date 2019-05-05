Home » News » BMW » First teaser picture with the upcoming BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe

First teaser picture with the upcoming BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe

5 May 2019 04:08:12

The BMW is revealing another new addition to the BMW 8 Series range as it presses ahead with its model offensive in the luxury segment.

Following the launch of the BMW 8 Series Coupe and BMW 8 Series Convertible, the German car manufacturer is now offering the first teaser picture of the new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe. 

This four-door sports car is currently in the final phase of development for series production and the world premiere will took place during the BMW Group #NextGen event set to be held at BMW Welt in Munich on 25 – 27 June 2019.

All we know for now is that the new model will have bigger interior space and will be more easy to use thanks to the two extra doors. 

Copyright CarSession.com