First official sketch for the revised Skoda Superb

Skoda revealed a design sketch displaying the first details of its revised Superb model. According to the Czech car manufacturer, the world premiere of the reworked Superb family will take place in the Slovakian capital Bratislava in May as part of the 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship.





The design sketch of the new Skoda Superb depicts clean-cut front headlights, fog lights with a distinctive trim as well as the Skoda-typical radiator grille. The Skoda lettering at the rear instead of the brand logo makes its debut in a Superb.





As the flagship of Skoda's model range, the Superb, whose history stretches back as far as the 1930s, boasts the brand’s latest innovations in terms of design, technology and functionality. The refined top model gives substance to Skoda's aspiration to offer vehicles of the highest quality that provide customers with an exceptional amount of space and numerous features from higher-tier segments.

