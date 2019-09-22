First details about the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQB

Mercedes-Benz has a strict plan regarding the future of the company. We do know that until 2025, the German car manufacturer line-up will have 10 fully-electric models.





Until now, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled only two electric cars: the EQC SUV and the EQV MPV. But this thing is about to change because we have managed to see some spy-pictures with the upcoming EQB.





As yhe name suggest, this car will be based on the current GLB compact SUV. The future electric model will get a different front part and the designers will start to develop some new aesthetic accessories in order to improve the aerodynamic.





According to some voices, the future EQB will be based on the same platform of the upcoming electric EQA compact hatchback. ALso, the SUV will come with a two electric motor layout which will guarantee an all-wheel drive. The battery pack will have about 60 kWh which translates into about 500 kilometers of range.

