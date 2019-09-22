First details about the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQB
22 September 2019 06:43:47
|Tweet
Mercedes-Benz has a strict plan regarding the future of the company. We do know that until 2025, the German car manufacturer line-up will have 10 fully-electric models.
Until now, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled only two electric cars: the EQC SUV and the EQV MPV. But this thing is about to change because we have managed to see some spy-pictures with the upcoming EQB.
As yhe name suggest, this car will be based on the current GLB compact SUV. The future electric model will get a different front part and the designers will start to develop some new aesthetic accessories in order to improve the aerodynamic.
According to some voices, the future EQB will be based on the same platform of the upcoming electric EQA compact hatchback. ALso, the SUV will come with a two electric motor layout which will guarantee an all-wheel drive. The battery pack will have about 60 kWh which translates into about 500 kilometers of range.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Volkswagen T-Roc is now available with the 2.0 TDI 190 HP engine
The new C8 Corvette Convertible will reveal on October 3rd
Jaguar E-Pace is now available in Checkered Flag trim
-
Mitsubishi teases a PHEV SUV concept
The new Mini Cooper SE starts its career on the best road in the world
The upcoming Volkswagen Golf will get a GTE version
Related Specs
1935 Mercedes-Benz 150 SportroadsterEngine: Inline-4, Power: 41.0 kw / 55 bhp @ 4500 rpmN/A
1989 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 EvolutionEngine: M102 E 25/2 Inline-4, Power: 167.0 kw / 224 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 245.4 nm / 181 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1990 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution IIEngine: M102 E 25/2 Inline-4, Power: 173.0 kw / 232 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 245.4 nm / 181 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1955 Mercedes-Benz 190SLEngine: 4 Cyl., Power: 89.5 kw / 120.0 bhp @ 5700 rpm, Torque: 142.4 nm / 105.0 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
1964 Mercedes-Benz 230SL ConvertibleEngine: Inline-6, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 215.58 nm / 159.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
New Vehicles
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “Alfa Romeo Racing”
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Concept Cars
Audi unveiled the 2019 AI Trail quattro concept car
Audi is completing its quartet of visionary vehicles by showcasing a forward-looking electric off-roader at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show with the AI ...
Audi is completing its quartet of visionary vehicles by showcasing a forward-looking electric off-roader at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show with the AI ...
Custom Cars
Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABT
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
Future Cars
Wiesmann teasing its new 2020 car
Wiesmann, the German maker of luxury hand-built sports cars, is ready for a comeback. The return of the marque will be made with the reveal of a brand ...
Wiesmann, the German maker of luxury hand-built sports cars, is ready for a comeback. The return of the marque will be made with the reveal of a brand ...
Market News
Ford F-150 is Americas military favorite
We all know Ford F-150 is America's most popular car sold every year. For 36 years he is America’s best-selling vehicle. ...
We all know Ford F-150 is America's most popular car sold every year. For 36 years he is America’s best-selling vehicle. ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen launches affordable ID. Charger for home charging
Charging your electric car at home can be easy. But this implies new costs, as the clients have to install expensive wallbox units. Not anymore, as Volkswagen ...
Charging your electric car at home can be easy. But this implies new costs, as the clients have to install expensive wallbox units. Not anymore, as Volkswagen ...
Various News
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Motorsports
This is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E season
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Videos
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...