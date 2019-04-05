First design sketch of the upcoming Volkswagen ID Roomzz

The Volkswagen Brand celebrates the world premiere of the ID Roomzz at Auto Shanghai, one of China’s biggest car shows. he multi-variable all-round model is the next member of the ID. family and gives you a taste of what is to come in the upcoming series version of the zero-emission SUV that will hit the Chinese market first in 2021.





Just like the compact ID, the ID Crozz, the ID Buzz, the ID Vizzion and the ID Buggy before it, the sixth member of the ID electric family will be based on the new electric modular architecture called MEB (modular electric drive matrix).





“The ID Roomzz shows us what we can expect from full-size electric SUVs in the future. The puristic look emphasizes the clear function and the user experience is intuitive and natural,” says Klaus Bischoff, Chief Designer at the Volkswagen brand.





According to the German car manufacturer, the concept will feature lots of space for its occupants, a special seat configuration, high-quaility materials and the special IQ Drive with ID Pilot mode (this one turns the car into a Level 4 autonomous drive).

Tags: electric concept car, electric volkswagen, id roomzz, volkswagen id roomzz, volkswagen id roomzz concept car

Posted in Volkswagen, Concept Cars