Home » News » Volkswagen » First design sketch of the upcoming Volkswagen ID Roomzz
First design sketch of the upcoming Volkswagen ID Roomzz
5 April 2019 12:14:04
|Tweet
The Volkswagen Brand celebrates the world premiere of the ID Roomzz at Auto Shanghai, one of China’s biggest car shows. he multi-variable all-round model is the next member of the ID. family and gives you a taste of what is to come in the upcoming series version of the zero-emission SUV that will hit the Chinese market first in 2021.
Just like the compact ID, the ID Crozz, the ID Buzz, the ID Vizzion and the ID Buggy before it, the sixth member of the ID electric family will be based on the new electric modular architecture called MEB (modular electric drive matrix).
“The ID Roomzz shows us what we can expect from full-size electric SUVs in the future. The puristic look emphasizes the clear function and the user experience is intuitive and natural,” says Klaus Bischoff, Chief Designer at the Volkswagen brand.
According to the German car manufacturer, the concept will feature lots of space for its occupants, a special seat configuration, high-quaility materials and the special IQ Drive with ID Pilot mode (this one turns the car into a Level 4 autonomous drive).
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Ford Explorer is now available in Europe with a PHEV system that deliver 450 HP
Ford teases new Puma crossover
First design sketch of the upcoming Volkswagen ID Roomzz
-
First teaser pictures with the upcoming Mercedes-AMG A45
Mercedes-Benz GLB, teased for the first time
Upcoming McLaren Grand Tourer teased with some camouflaged pictures
Related Specs
2002 Volkswagen 1-Litre ConceptEngine: 1 Cylinder Diesel, Power: 6.3 kw / 8.5 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 18.4 nm / 13.6 ft lbs
2000 Volkswagen AAC ConceptEngine: V10 Direct-Injection Diesel, Power: 233.4 kw / 313 bhp, Torque: 750 nm / 553.2 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm
2000 Volkswagen Beetle Dune ConceptEngine: V5N/AN/A
2005 Volkswagen Beetle Ragster ConceptN/AN/AN/A
2003 Volkswagen Concept REngine: V6, Power: 195 kw / 261.5 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 350 nm / 258.1 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen ID Buggy is an all-electric concept car
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen unveiled the all-new ID Buggy concept car. The new German prototype was developed on the MEB electric architecture, ...
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen unveiled the all-new ID Buggy concept car. The new German prototype was developed on the MEB electric architecture, ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Hyundai Venue model announced for New York Motor Show
Lincoln is not the only car manufacturer who announces important unveils during this year New York Motor Show. Hyundai is also on the list with something big. ...
Lincoln is not the only car manufacturer who announces important unveils during this year New York Motor Show. Hyundai is also on the list with something big. ...
Market News
Opel to return to Russian market
Still regarded as one of the most important markets in the world, Russia will see the return of an important European brand: Opel. ...
Still regarded as one of the most important markets in the world, Russia will see the return of an important European brand: Opel. ...
Gadgets
Volvo to introduce in-car cameras and intoxication devices
Along the introduction of its Care Key feature, ready to be featured standard on all Volvo's starting 2020, the Swedish manufacturer reveals a new step ...
Along the introduction of its Care Key feature, ready to be featured standard on all Volvo's starting 2020, the Swedish manufacturer reveals a new step ...
Various News
McLaren Senna made entirely out of Lego bricks
After we saw the fantastic Chiron built entirely out of Lego bricks, another fantastic supercar joins the range of full scale models. ...
After we saw the fantastic Chiron built entirely out of Lego bricks, another fantastic supercar joins the range of full scale models. ...
Motorsports
McLaren just unveiled the all-new Senna GTR racing car
McLaren unveiled the all-new Senna GTR. The specially developed racing car is here and it will be made in just 75 units, each and one of them in a manually ...
McLaren unveiled the all-new Senna GTR. The specially developed racing car is here and it will be made in just 75 units, each and one of them in a manually ...
Videos
VIDEO: BMW iNext prototype spied during winter testing
A few months ago, BMW unveiled the concept car called iNext. According to the German car manufacturer, the BMW iNext Concept will metamorphosise into ...
A few months ago, BMW unveiled the concept car called iNext. According to the German car manufacturer, the BMW iNext Concept will metamorphosise into ...