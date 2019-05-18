Home » News » Skoda » First design sketch of the 2020 Skoda Citigo-e iV

First design sketch of the 2020 Skoda Citigo-e iV

18 May 2019 03:31:02

Skoda has published the first design sketch of the upcoming 2020 Citigo-e iV model. We are speaking about the first electric vehichle developed by Skoda and it will be launched on 23rd May. 

The event will took place in Bratislava and, during the same night, Skoda will also launch the revised Superb which will be the first ever Skoda to have a plug-in hybrid version. 

As you can imagine, this is the first part of the Skoda offensive in the electrified market. For now we know that the new electric Citigo-e iV will come with a generous amount of range (about 300 kilometers) and rumors said that the electric motor will be borrowed from the Volkswagen e-Up!. As a result, the car might deliver 81 horsepower and an impressive 210 Nm peak of torque.

We will come with all the details on 23rd May. 

