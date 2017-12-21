First BMW X7 units roll of the line
21 December 2017 12:02:01
BMW is ready to offer us its seventh SUV in the X range starting 2018. The German manufacturer announced the first units of the future BMW X7.
Production of the first pre-production models of the new BMW X7 Sports Activity Vehicle has commenced at the BMW Group Spartanburg plant, USA. So the countdown has started for the final twelve months leading up to the presentation of the production car at the end of 2018.
Prior to this, the vehicle will undergo various tests under partially extreme conditions.
The pre-production models built at the BMW Group Spartanburg plant are handed over to development department specialists, who require them for homologation, registration as well as for diverse testing purposes such as endurance tests and test drives under extreme conditions in the desert regions of Death Valley or on the ice and snow covered slopes of Scandinavia.
At the plant, the production of pre-series models serves to secure and optimise future series production. Consequently, BMW X7 pre-production models already use the same assembly line as the BMW X5 and BMW X6 production models.
