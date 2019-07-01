Fiat Ducato Electric showcased for the first time
1 July 2019 11:24:39
|Tweet
The current trend is to launch electric LCV in Europe. The most recent manufacturer who's done that is Fiat Professional, who recently unveiled the Ducato Electric – an all-electric BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) version - which will go on sale in 2020.
It is the first full-electric Fiat Professional model, designed and developed according to the FCA Group's most advanced quality standards. The Ducato Electric has been developed using a year’s worth of customer data in relation to the real use of their vehicles, confirming that more than 25% of the market already has a “BEV Attitude” and therefore ready and waiting for a mobility change.
The Ducato Electric is being developed alongside the customer, through pilot projects involving large companies, to identify all specific uses and demands which in turn assists with individual customisation and configuration.
Ducato Electric will also feature modular battery size options, with range from 136 to 223 miles (NEDC cycle) and different charging configurations . All combined with impressive performances: speed limited to 62mph to optimise energy use, maximum power of 90 kW and maximum torque of 280 Nm. The new electric powerplant does not penalise the Ducato's strong point: best-in-class load volumes from 10 to 17 m3, and a payload of up to 1,950 kg, the best in its category.
The new Ducato Electric is a vehicle with no half-measures: 100% Ducato, 100% Electric. It will therefore be Fiat Professional's key product in the field of electric mobility, and especially in the transition now under way from the traditional “choice of vehicle” to a “choice of mobility” based on specific working and business factors, as the purchase decision switches from Total Cost of Ownership to Total Cost of Mobility.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1972 Fiat 126Engine: Inline-2, Power: 17.9 kw / 24 bhp @ 4500 rpm, Torque: 47 nm / 34.7 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
2008 Fiat 500 AbarthEngine: Inline-4, Power: 100.7 kw / 135 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 206 nm / 151.9 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
1922 Fiat 804Engine: Type 404 Inline-6, Power: 70.1 kw / 94.0 bhp @ 4500 rpmN/A
1954 Fiat 8VEngine: 70 Degree V8, Power: 78.3 kw / 105.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 145.07 nm / 107.0 ft lbs @ 4600 rpm
1995 Fiat BarchettaEngine: Inline-4, Power: 96.9 kw / 129.9 bhp @ 6300 rpm, Torque: 164.0 nm / 121.0 ft lbs @ 4300 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
BMW Vision M Next shows us the future of the M models
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Market News
Seat reaches record sales in 2017
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...
Gadgets
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Various News
Bentley celebrates 100 years at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Every year, Goodwood Festival of Speed hosts an important celebration for one automotive brand that reaches a round age. This year, is Bentley's turn. ...
Every year, Goodwood Festival of Speed hosts an important celebration for one automotive brand that reaches a round age. This year, is Bentley's turn. ...
Motorsports
Mercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updates
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
Videos
Ford has made a self-braking shopping cart
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...