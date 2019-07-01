Fiat Ducato Electric showcased for the first time

The current trend is to launch electric LCV in Europe. The most recent manufacturer who's done that is Fiat Professional, who recently unveiled the Ducato Electric – an all-electric BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) version - which will go on sale in 2020.





It is the first full-electric Fiat Professional model, designed and developed according to the FCA Group's most advanced quality standards. The Ducato Electric has been developed using a year’s worth of customer data in relation to the real use of their vehicles, confirming that more than 25% of the market already has a “BEV Attitude” and therefore ready and waiting for a mobility change.





The Ducato Electric is being developed alongside the customer, through pilot projects involving large companies, to identify all specific uses and demands which in turn assists with individual customisation and configuration.





Ducato Electric will also feature modular battery size options, with range from 136 to 223 miles (NEDC cycle) and different charging configurations . All combined with impressive performances: speed limited to 62mph to optimise energy use, maximum power of 90 kW and maximum torque of 280 Nm. The new electric powerplant does not penalise the Ducato's strong point: best-in-class load volumes from 10 to 17 m3, and a payload of up to 1,950 kg, the best in its category.





The new Ducato Electric is a vehicle with no half-measures: 100% Ducato, 100% Electric. It will therefore be Fiat Professional's key product in the field of electric mobility, and especially in the transition now under way from the traditional “choice of vehicle” to a “choice of mobility” based on specific working and business factors, as the purchase decision switches from Total Cost of Ownership to Total Cost of Mobility.













Tags: fiat, fiat ducato, fiat ducato electric, electric lcv, electric carrier, electric car, fiat ducato new

