Fiat-Chrysler cars to have Android powered Uconnect systems
3 January 2017 18:22:10
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its future multimedia systems.
The first stept is made this January, as FCA and Google are using CES 2017 to demonstrate an integration of the Uconnect 8.4-inch connected vehicle system featuring Android. FCA is in collaboration with Google regarding the next-generation connected car systems enabled by the power of an open platform and ecosystem of Android.
A hands-on concept demonstration of the power of combining Uconnect with Android is on display at CES, inside a Chrysler 300 sedan.
CES attendees can get one-on-one demonstrations of the Uconnect system powered by the latest version of Android, 7.0 Nougat, which includes core infotainment features such as radio and comfort controls.
The Uconnect and Android integration also enable a system that is built for connectivity and compatibility with the universe of popular Android applications. The demonstration will show a seamless integration with Google Assistant, Google Maps and popular Android apps like Pandora, Spotify, NPR One and Pocket Casts.
