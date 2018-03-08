Fiat 500 Collezione UK pricing announced
8 March 2018 14:22:16
Fiat had nothing for this year Geneva Motor Show, so it decided to create a special edition for the old but still fashioned 500. So it launched the Fiat 500 Collezione series.
Another tribute to the Fiat icon which celebrated its sixtieth birthday last year, the 500 Collezione embodies all the characteristics of one of the most famous Italian icons.
Available both as a hatch and a convertible, it features a modern reworking of its great forerunner's unmistakable design signatures, with chrome trim on the front bumper, bonnet and mirror caps and exclusive 16-inch alloy wheels as standard.
Several optional liveries can be chosen, including the new two-colour Primavera (Bossa Nova White and Lunar Grey), the two-colour Acquamarina (Bossa Nova White and Smooth Mint) and Taormina Ivory, as well as Bossa Nova White White and Epic Blue. A chrome Collezione logo autographs the boot to complete the look.
The interior has a body coloured dashboard: white in combination with Primavera and mint in the combination with Acquamarina. The seats are also in two colours, with a grey striped base and ivory upper section, and are embroidered with the 500 logo.
The Collezione logo also appears inside, embroidered on the floor mats. The new Fiat 500 Collezione offers the latest connectivity and technology: customers can specify options including the Uconnect 7-inch HD LIVE radio, which is Apple CarPlay ready and Android Auto compatible, integrated Tom Tom navigation, and Beats Audio Hi-Fi system.
The Fiat 500 Collezione will be available exclusively in combination with the 1.2 69hp petrol engine, coupled with a five-speed manual or Dualogic transmission.
The Fiat 500 Collezione will go on sale in the UK on 8 March, 2018, priced from £13,865 OTR for a 1.2 69hp petrol hatch.
Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range

Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept was teaser again

During the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen will unveil a special concept car. We are talking about the Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept which is the fourth ...
McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe

Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Zenvo to launch new model in Geneva

Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders

It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
Seat launches Shazam in its cars

Renowned for its sporty models, Seat wants to be popular also among young public who searches for apps and connectivity. That is why SEAT will be the ...
Toyota has three inspirational ads for Super Bowl XLII

This weekend the USA will celebrate the Super Bowl XLII. As we already know, the car manufacturers have come with special commercials designed exclusively ...
This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car

The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...
Rally-taxi with the winning Skoda Fabia R5

This year Skoda has a magnificent year in motorsport. According to the Czech car manufacturer this was the most successful year in its history. ...
