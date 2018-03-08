Fiat 500 Collezione UK pricing announced

Fiat had nothing for this year Geneva Motor Show, so it decided to create a special edition for the old but still fashioned 500. So it launched the Fiat 500 Collezione series.





Another tribute to the Fiat icon which celebrated its sixtieth birthday last year, the 500 Collezione embodies all the characteristics of one of the most famous Italian icons.





Available both as a hatch and a convertible, it features a modern reworking of its great forerunner's unmistakable design signatures, with chrome trim on the front bumper, bonnet and mirror caps and exclusive 16-inch alloy wheels as standard.





Several optional liveries can be chosen, including the new two-colour Primavera (Bossa Nova White and Lunar Grey), the two-colour Acquamarina (Bossa Nova White and Smooth Mint) and Taormina Ivory, as well as Bossa Nova White White and Epic Blue. A chrome Collezione logo autographs the boot to complete the look.





The interior has a body coloured dashboard: white in combination with Primavera and mint in the combination with Acquamarina. The seats are also in two colours, with a grey striped base and ivory upper section, and are embroidered with the 500 logo.





The Collezione logo also appears inside, embroidered on the floor mats. The new Fiat 500 Collezione offers the latest connectivity and technology: customers can specify options including the Uconnect 7-inch HD LIVE radio, which is Apple CarPlay ready and Android Auto compatible, integrated Tom Tom navigation, and Beats Audio Hi-Fi system.





The Fiat 500 Collezione will be available exclusively in combination with the 1.2 69hp petrol engine, coupled with a five-speed manual or Dualogic transmission.





The Fiat 500 Collezione will go on sale in the UK on 8 March, 2018, priced from £13,865 OTR for a 1.2 69hp petrol hatch.









