Ferrari offers 15 years of warranty for its cars

Kia is the manufacturer who promoted its cars with a seven years warranty. It was the only car producer to offer such a long period of trust for its cars. Until now.





Ferrari introduces the New Power15 extended warranty programme which provides cover for Prancing Horse cars for up to 15 years from the date they are first registered.





This way, Ferrari is leading the market in its provision of after-sales services to its clients. In 2014, in fact, Ferrari became the first marque in the world to offer clients the possibility of extending warranty cover for up to 12 years.





Now it has extended that programme still further to offer owners an even better package that will protect the value and functional integrity of their Prancing Horse cars over an even longer period.





Every new Ferrari comes with the standard factory four-year warranty (in the UK) along with a seven-year free maintenance programme. The full factory warranty can be extended for a further one year and, from the vehicle’s 6th to 12th year, owners can stipulate the New Power warranty which provides cover on all major components.





New Power15 extends even further Ferrari’s programme with the possibility of covering the vehicle’s main mechanical components, including the engine, gearbox, PTU, suspension and steering, from year 12 right up to year 15. The coverage for the new extension lasts for 12 months and can be renewed annually for three years.





This warranty extension option is available both for new and pre-owned Ferraris. Subject to the car passing specific technical checks, the New Power15 extended warranty can also be provided for cars on which the Ferrari extended warranty cover has not been taken up, or on cars with gaps in the cover. The New Power15 is also transferable to subsequent owners.









