Home » News » Bentley » Faber-Castle celebrates Bentley centenary

Faber-Castle celebrates Bentley centenary

1 July 2019 11:16:23

Bentley is celebrating this year centenary not only with some special cars, but also with some products that are unique and expensive. Graf von Faber-Castell introduces a limited edition Centenary range of writing instruments, inspired by an incredible century of fine British craftsmanship.

Two special editions are being launched for the anniversary year, each one limited to only 100 pieces: The “Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner”, reminiscent of the last car designed by WO Bentley, and the “Continental GT Number 9 Edition by Mulliner”, inspired by Bentley’s history in classic motor racing and the famous winning No. 9 Blower.

Every Bentley built in 2019 will feature a special “Centenary Specification” pack, including unique Centenary Gold badging, distinctive seat embroidery, unique tread-plates and other special details which identify each car as part of the celebrations.

The delicate gold details found on Centenary Specification cars have also inspired the special edition pen collection created by Graf von Faber-Castell to celebrate Bentley’s 100-year anniversary. This “Limited Edition Centenary” is the second pen range to be launched from the collaboration established in 2018 between the two famed luxury brands from Stein, Bavaria, and Crewe, Cheshire.

With a company history of making exclusive writing instruments and accessories for more than 250 years, Graf von Faber-Castell pays homage to Bentley’s “100 Extraordinary Years” with a timelessly beautiful yet uniquely dynamic trio of products. The fountain, rollerball and ballpoint pens of the “Limited Edition Centenary” range come in a sophisticated black colour, reminiscent of sports cars of the past. All metal parts, the barrel and the nib of the fountain pen, have an anthracite-coloured PVD coating made of titanium.
Faber-Castle celebrates Bentley centenary
Faber-Castle celebrates Bentley centenary Photos

Additional Bentley elements such as Bentley’s characteristic diamond-quilt pattern on the slender metal barrel, the distinctive knurling and the Bentley “B” at the top of the cap which is adorned by a golden anniversary ring, are featured in the design of the writing instruments. The clean and modern shape as well as the outstanding craftsmanship are characteristic of Graf von Faber-Castell and ensure the collection in this special edition is particularly unique, and an exclusive gift for anyone who appreciates exquisitedesign.

The “Limited Edition Centenary” range consists of a fountain pen (M, F, EF, B), a rollerball pen and a ballpoint pen. It will be available worldwide at retail prices from EUR 490 to 590 in Graf von Faber-Castell stores.

In September this year, the “Graf von Faber-Castell for Bentley” collection will be expanded to include another extraordinary series of writing instruments.


Tags: , , ,

Posted in Bentley, Various News

Faber-Castle celebrates Bentley centenary Photos (1 photos)
  • Faber-Castle celebrates Bentley centenary

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition launched in UK

    Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition launched in UK

  2. Universo Ferrari event to take place in Maranello

    Universo Ferrari event to take place in Maranello

  3. DS3 Crossback E-Tense available to order

    DS3 Crossback E-Tense available to order

  4.  
  5. Bentley Continental GT sets a record on Pikes Peak

    Bentley Continental GT sets a record on Pikes Peak

  6. Fiat Ducato Electric showcased for the first time

    Fiat Ducato Electric showcased for the first time

  7. Ford Focus ST ready to tackle the UK market

    Ford Focus ST ready to tackle the UK market

Related Specs

  1. 1929 Bentley 4.5 Litre

    Engine: Inline 6, Power: 208.8 kw / 280.0 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 335.0 nm / 247.1 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  2. 1929 Bentley 4.5 Litre Blower

    Engine: Roots Supercharged Inline-4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240.0 bhp @ 4200 rpmN/A

  3. 2005 Bentley Arnage Blue Train Series

    Engine: Turbocharged V8, Power: 335.6 kw / 450 bhp, Torque: 874.5 nm / 645 ft lbs

  4. 2005 Bentley Arnage Drophead Coupe

    Engine: Turbocharged V8, Power: 335.6 kw / 450 bhp, Torque: 874.5 nm / 645 ft lbs

  5. 2002 Bentley Arnage R

    Engine: Cast Aluminum V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 835.18 nm / 616.0 ft lbs @ 3250 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

BMW Vision M Next shows us the future of the M modelsBMW Vision M Next shows us the future of the M models
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric vanDeutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...

Market News

Seat reaches record sales in 2017Seat reaches record sales in 2017
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...

Gadgets

Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving carVolvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...

Various News

Bentley celebrates 100 years at Goodwood Festival of SpeedBentley celebrates 100 years at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Every year, Goodwood Festival of Speed hosts an important celebration for one automotive brand that reaches a round age. This year, is Bentley's turn. ...

Motorsports

Mercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updatesMercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updates
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...

Videos

Ford has made a self-braking shopping cartFord has made a self-braking shopping cart
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...
Copyright CarSession.com