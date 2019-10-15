Dodge Charger SRT Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition

Dodge is offering the current generation Charger SRT Hellcat with a special edition in the US. It is called the Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition and is powered by the proven supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V8 engine with an extra boost of power: 717 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque.





A revised powertrain calibration, available only on this limited-production model, boosts the rated power output by 10 horsepower to 717 at 6,100 rpm.





Paying tribute to the 1969 Charger Daytona, the Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition will have a limited-production run of 501 units, mirroring the 1969 production total.





It features a unique “Daytona” decklid and rear-quarter decal with matching spoiler and is available in four exterior paint colors – B5 Blue, Pitch Black, Triple Nickel and White Knuckle, with B5 Blue exclusive to the Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition in 2020 model year.

















