Dodge Charger SRT Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition
15 October 2019 16:07:40
Dodge is offering the current generation Charger SRT Hellcat with a special edition in the US. It is called the Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition and is powered by the proven supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V8 engine with an extra boost of power: 717 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque.
A revised powertrain calibration, available only on this limited-production model, boosts the rated power output by 10 horsepower to 717 at 6,100 rpm.
Paying tribute to the 1969 Charger Daytona, the Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition will have a limited-production run of 501 units, mirroring the 1969 production total.
It features a unique “Daytona” decklid and rear-quarter decal with matching spoiler and is available in four exterior paint colors – B5 Blue, Pitch Black, Triple Nickel and White Knuckle, with B5 Blue exclusive to the Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition in 2020 model year.
1969 Dodge Charger DaytonaEngine: Hemi V8, Power: 316.9 kw / 425 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 664.35 nm / 490 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2006 Dodge Charger Daytona R/TEngine: 90-Degree Cast Iron Hemi V8, Power: 253.5 kw / 350 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 528.77 nm / 390 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2006 Dodge Charger Scat Pack SRT-8Engine: 90-Degree Cast Iron Hemi V8N/A, Torque: 569.44 nm / 420 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
2006 Dodge Charger SRT-8Engine: 90-Degree Cast Iron Hemi V8, Power: 316.9 kw / 425 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 569.44 nm / 420 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
2002 Dodge Viper GTS Final EditionEngine: 90 Degree, Aluminum, V10, Power: 343.0 kw / 460.0 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 677.91 nm / 500.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Mitsubishi will unveil during the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show a new special concept. Its name is Mi-Tech and comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. ...
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
Aston Martin is ready to follow all those premium manufacturers who decided to launch an SUV. The DBX is really close. Aston Martin’s first SUV has ...
When you think at the most popular Lamborghini ever created you think at Gallardo, as it eas the best sold car in the company’s history. Well, starting ...
Many electric car manufacturers are exploring new options when it comes to sound. Even an electric car has to sound good. Due to the absence of a loud ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
A couple of weeks ago, the guys from Koenigsegg have announced that the Regera hypercar managed to smash the world record for 0-250-0 mph and also for ...
