Dodge Challenger and Charger receive the Stars & Stripes edition
14 April 2019 06:18:33
Many American car manufacturers are building special edition cars for potential clients who served the country. Dodge is the most recent one. Dodge is celebrating the men and women of the U.S. armed forces by introducing the Stars & Stripes Edition on select Challenger and Charger models. The all-new package will be on display at the 2019 New York International Auto Show.
The Dodge brand has the highest percentage of active military buyers among all major brands in the U.S. automotive industry, with the Challenger and Charger having the highest percentage of active military buyers in their respective segments.
On display for the first time next week in New York, the Stars & Stripes Edition is available on Challenger and Charger models and features a unique Satin Black and Silver accent center stripe, Satin Black American Flag fender decals, 20 x 9-inch Mid-gloss Black wheels and Black badging. Bronze four-piston Brembo brake calipers come standard on Challenger R/T Scat Pack and Charger Scat Pack models, and are packaged with the Performance Handing Group on GT and R/T models.
Inside, Stars & Stripes Edition models feature Gloss Black interior accents, unique Black-on-Black cloth seats with an embroidered Bronze star, Dark Brushed II interior bezels, unique Antique Bronze instrument panel badge and Bronze accent stitching throughout.
The Stars & Stripe Edition is available with the following exterior colors: Destroyer Grey, F8 Green, Granite Crystal, IndiGo Blue, Maximum Steel, Octane Red, Pitch Black, Triple Nickel and White Knuckle.
