Dacia Logan MCV Stepway officially unveiled
23 February 2017 10:33:53
Dacia extends the Stepway family with the introduction of a new model, the MCV Stepway. Compared to its brothers, the new Logan MCV Stepway really tries to become an alternative for those who want access on high grounds. Its ground clearance has been increased to 174mm – 50mm more than that of the Logan MCV, while its high-up driving position ensures visibility.
At the front, the new Logan MCV Stepway sports a two-tone bumper as well as a satin-effect chrome skid plate, plus the fitment of fog lights. The model similarly incorporates Dacia’s new lighting signature unveiled at last year’s Paris Motor Show. It now incorporate LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) in the form of four stacked rectangles.
Like the other models in the Stepway line-up, the new Logan MCV Stepway’s grille mirrors the black elements of the two-tone bumper, with the chrome rectangles rounding off in much the same manner as the Duster.
The new Logan MCV Stepway also comes with Dark Metal door mirror housings and Stepway decals on the front doors, along with Dark Metal longitudinal roof bars.
The new Logan MCV Stepway comes in a choice of two colours at launch – namely the brand’s iconic Azurite Blue and Mink – combined with new, 16-inch Stepway Dark Metal Flexwheel wheels.
The new Logan MCV Stepway comes with Dacia’s new four-spoke steering wheel – complete with horn push in the centre – in the brand’s Soft Feel finish. The steering wheel mounted-controls are now better integrated, resulting in a more user-friendly and comfortable driving experience. In the middle of the wheel, beneath the Dacia logo, the word ‘Stepway’ is picked out in blue.
The new Logan MCV Stepway will be available in Laureate trim only, featuring MediaNav Evolution, rear parking sensors, air conditioning, DAB radio and Hill Start Assist (HSA). Leather upholstery, reverse parking camera and height adjustment package are also available.
