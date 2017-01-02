Dacia Duster versus Bentley Bentayga
2 January 2017 07:11:16
This is the most impressive review of the year. The guys from Auto Moto Magazine have put face to face a Dacia Duster and a Bentley Bentayga. So we have in front of us the most expensive and the fastest SUV in world versus the cheappest SUV in the world.
As you already know, Bentley Bentayga comes with a W12 engine that can deliver more than 600 horsepower while the most powerful engine mounted on the Duster is a 125 horsepower petrol unit. But who will win this review? Let's find out!
