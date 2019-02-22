Home » News » Seat » Cupra to unveil a new concept car on its one year anniversary

Cupra to unveil a new concept car on its one year anniversary

22 February 2019 04:12:02

When Seat decided to launch a special brand dedicated to its performance cars, everyone was sceptical. But the Cupra brand was born one year ago, and the first model was soon to follow. The Cupra Ateca was the first expression of sportiness, with good reactions from the public. 

On 22 February 2019, CUPRA will celebrate its first anniversary as a stand-alone brand by taking the high-performance vehicle to the next level with a new concept.

With this concept car – the very first vehicle developed specifically for the CUPRA brand - the development team has created a vehicle in a form that combines the benefits of a performance car and an SUV.
Cupra to unveil a new concept car on its one year anniversary
Cupra to unveil a new concept car on its one year anniversary Photos

The dynamic concept car brings eye-catching design and high-end quality to a segment that is incredibly significant but whose customers still yearn for a vehicle that stands out from the crowds.

“This concept car is a synthesis of what CUPRA stands for, a special and unique car with a striking and sculptural design, which expresses its performance and shows the energy that we have in CUPRA to develop the next-generation of vehicles,” said Wayne Griffiths, CEO of CUPRA.



Tags: , , ,

Posted in Seat, Concept Cars

Cupra to unveil a new concept car on its one year anniversary Photos (1 photos)
  • Cupra to unveil a new concept car on its one year anniversary

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. This is the all-new Cupra Formentor, the first concept car of the Spanish performance division

    This is the all-new Cupra Formentor, the first concept car of the Spanish performance division

  2. First imagines of the upcoming Skoda Kamiq

    First imagines of the upcoming Skoda Kamiq

  3. Mercedes-Benz unveiled the S65 Final Edition

    Mercedes-Benz unveiled the S65 Final Edition

  4.  
  5. Volvo XC90 facelift is here with more electric range

    Volvo XC90 facelift is here with more electric range

  6. Volvo unveiled their new mild-hybrid system for the entire range

    Volvo unveiled their new mild-hybrid system for the entire range

  7. McLaren unveiled the 600LT Spider by MSO

    McLaren unveiled the 600LT Spider by MSO

Related Specs

  1. 2003 Seat Altea Prototipo Concept

    N/AN/AN/A

  2. 1990 Seat Proto C Concept

    N/AN/AN/A

  3. 2001 Seat Arosa Racer Concept

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 93.2 kw / 125.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 152 nm / 112.1 ft lbs

  4. 1999 Seat Formula Concept

    Engine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 177 kw / 237.4 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 295 nm / 217.6 ft lbs @ 2100 rpm

  5. 2006 Seat Leon Cupra

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240 bhp @ 5700 rpm, Torque: 300 nm / 221.3 ft lbs @ 2200 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Cupra to unveil a new concept car on its one year anniversaryCupra to unveil a new concept car on its one year anniversary
When Seat decided to launch a special brand dedicated to its performance cars, everyone was sceptical. But the Cupra brand was born one year ago, and ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

MINI John Cooper Works GP model to debut in 2020MINI John Cooper Works GP model to debut in 2020
Mini is offering all those clients in search for a very fast hatchback the chance to drive a very special machine, due to be launched next year. ...

Market News

Porsche sets US record sales in 2017Porsche sets US record sales in 2017
Porsche is on a selling spree in US and also across the Globe. 2017 was a fantastic year for the Stuttgart-based manufacturer. Its North American division ...

Gadgets

Audi to launch Green Light Optimized Speed Advisory in the USAudi to launch Green Light Optimized Speed Advisory in the US
Audi offers tons of technologies in its cars. Even after the cars were bought by the clients. The most recent one is called Green Light Optimised Speed ...

Various News

Swind E Classic Mini is a classic with zero emissionsSwind E Classic Mini is a classic with zero emissions
The passion for classic cars can easily be combined with the care for the environment. Jaguar proved it can do that with its classic cars like E-Type. ...

Motorsports

2019 Skoda Fabia R5 gets updated2019 Skoda Fabia R5 gets updated
Skoda updates not only its street cars, but also the rally cars it offers to private teams. Considering the current Fabia R5 is one of the most acclaimed ...

Videos

Video: Audi RS7 and SQ8 spied on AutobahnVideo: Audi RS7 and SQ8 spied on Autobahn
We all have seen the videos shoot during test days at the Nurburgring race track. But this is a different kind of video cause you have the chance to see ...
Copyright CarSession.com