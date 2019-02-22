Cupra to unveil a new concept car on its one year anniversary

When Seat decided to launch a special brand dedicated to its performance cars, everyone was sceptical. But the Cupra brand was born one year ago, and the first model was soon to follow. The Cupra Ateca was the first expression of sportiness, with good reactions from the public.





On 22 February 2019, CUPRA will celebrate its first anniversary as a stand-alone brand by taking the high-performance vehicle to the next level with a new concept.





With this concept car – the very first vehicle developed specifically for the CUPRA brand - the development team has created a vehicle in a form that combines the benefits of a performance car and an SUV.





The dynamic concept car brings eye-catching design and high-end quality to a segment that is incredibly significant but whose customers still yearn for a vehicle that stands out from the crowds.





“This concept car is a synthesis of what CUPRA stands for, a special and unique car with a striking and sculptural design, which expresses its performance and shows the energy that we have in CUPRA to develop the next-generation of vehicles,” said Wayne Griffiths, CEO of CUPRA.













Tags: cupra, cupra ateca, cupra concept car, cupra one year

