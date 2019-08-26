Cupra to support FC Barcelona for five years

Ahead of this IAA Frankfurt Motor Show, Cupra is not only showing us a new electric concept. CUPRA is entering into a global alliance with FC Barcelona to become its exclusive Official Automotive and Mobility Partner. The special car division from SEAT joins forces with its hometown football club as part of an alliance for the next five seasons.





This agreement that goes beyond a traditional partnership is based on three strategic pillars. Firstly, both partners originated in Barcelona and have a shared vision of boosting the city’s image around the world. Secondly, the two sides endeavour to promote youth talent and innovation. Finally, the two brands share the values of passion, ambition and global vocation.





In this regard, the alliance between CUPRA and FC Barcelona will serve to create unique experiences for their community of fans worldwide as well as to develop urban mobility projects around the Camp Nou stadium.





This special alliance will include visibility on the ground around the stadium facilities as well as a CUPRA VIP Box at the Camp Nou for all FC Barcelona home games. A temporary dedicated area is also expected to be installed outside the stadium for the Barça fans to discover the brand.





CUPRA is a special brand for unique people, designed to captivate customers and meet all car lovers’ expectations of uniqueness, sophistication and performance. In its first year of life, CUPRA sales in 2018 went up by 40% compared to last year, reaching 14,400 units. Along with the launch of new models, CUPRA will also keep the motorsport and racing spirit alive by participating in the TCR series. The CUPRA world is alive and ready to conquer a new group of enthusiasts in close to 280 specialised corners and stores around the world.

















Tags: cupra, cupra fc barcelona, fc barcelona

Posted in Seat, Various News