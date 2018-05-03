Citroen C4 Spacetourer gets new 8-speed transmission
3 May 2018 17:51:42
Along the announcement of the new prices for the Citroen C4 Spacetourer and C4 Grand Spacetourer, the French manufacturer is also improving the range of the both cars.
Citroën UK will also introduce a new BlueHDi 160 S&S Diesel engine – paired with a new EAT8 automatic gearbox – to both the C4 SpaceTourer and Grand C4 SpaceTourer from 1 June 2018. This will be the first time this new engine and gearbox combination will feature in the Citroën range.
Initially paired with the BlueHDi 160 S&S Diesel engine, the EAT8 automatic gearbox will be paired with other engines later in the year.
This eight-speed ‘Efficient Automatic Transmission’ comes with steering wheel paddles to allow for manual gear changes. It offers even more efficiency and everyday comfort.
It offers reduced fuel consumption of up to 7% compared to the EAT6, thanks to the two additional gears, better economy with the extension of the Stop & Start function up to 12mph (20 km/h), and improvements in terms of weight and compact design (up to 2kg lighter compared to the EAT6).
Improved driving comfort and smoother gearshifts are made possible by the optimised exchange of torque between the engine and gearbox. The transition to eight speeds helps reduce the jump between gears at each gearshift.
