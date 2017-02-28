Citroen Berlingo Electric L2 550 LX introduced in UK

Citroen is expanding its LCV range on the UK market with the introduction of a new version of the current Berlingo Electric. It is called Berlingo Electric L2 550 LX and offers 250mm more load length than the existing L1 model (2,050mm compared to 1,800mm), and the load volume is extended to 3.7m3 (in comparison to 3.3m3).





Factor in the standard specification Extenso folding passenger bench seat and the load length can be further extended to 3,250 mm with a load volume of 4.1 m3. The Lithium-ion battery packs are fitted beneath the load floor, providing the same load area dimensions as an equivalent diesel powered Berlingo L2 model. The new Berlingo Electric L2 version also features twin sliding side loading doors as standard.





All new Berlingo L1 and L2 electric models now benefit from a 16 A, Type 2 charging cable, supplied as standard with the vehicles. This cable is compatible with the majority of public access charging points, and in November 2016, the Government announced a workplace grant that enables customers to take advantage of a price reduction for Type 2 EV charge points.





The new L2 van is powered by the same electric drivetrain as the Berlingo Electric L1 version, utilising a compact and highly efficient permanent magnet synchronous motor developing 49kW (67hp) and maximum torque of 200Nm. The front wheels are driven through a speed reducer and single ratio gearbox.





The 22.5kWh Lithium-ion battery packs offer a range of up to 106 miles, measured on the NEDC cycle. Both Berlingo Electric vans can be re-charged to 80% of capacity in 30 minutes from a dedicated rapid charge point. This uses the D/C rapid charging port, which is a standard feature on all Citroën electric vans. The drive motor also provides regenerative braking when the vehicle is slowing down, helping to re-charge the batteries and reduce brake wear.













