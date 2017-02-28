Citroen Berlingo Electric L2 550 LX introduced in UK
28 February 2017 19:17:54
Citroen is expanding its LCV range on the UK market with the introduction of a new version of the current Berlingo Electric. It is called Berlingo Electric L2 550 LX and offers 250mm more load length than the existing L1 model (2,050mm compared to 1,800mm), and the load volume is extended to 3.7m3 (in comparison to 3.3m3).
Factor in the standard specification Extenso folding passenger bench seat and the load length can be further extended to 3,250 mm with a load volume of 4.1 m3. The Lithium-ion battery packs are fitted beneath the load floor, providing the same load area dimensions as an equivalent diesel powered Berlingo L2 model. The new Berlingo Electric L2 version also features twin sliding side loading doors as standard.
All new Berlingo L1 and L2 electric models now benefit from a 16 A, Type 2 charging cable, supplied as standard with the vehicles. This cable is compatible with the majority of public access charging points, and in November 2016, the Government announced a workplace grant that enables customers to take advantage of a price reduction for Type 2 EV charge points.
The new L2 van is powered by the same electric drivetrain as the Berlingo Electric L1 version, utilising a compact and highly efficient permanent magnet synchronous motor developing 49kW (67hp) and maximum torque of 200Nm. The front wheels are driven through a speed reducer and single ratio gearbox.
The 22.5kWh Lithium-ion battery packs offer a range of up to 106 miles, measured on the NEDC cycle. Both Berlingo Electric vans can be re-charged to 80% of capacity in 30 minutes from a dedicated rapid charge point. This uses the D/C rapid charging port, which is a standard feature on all Citroën electric vans. The drive motor also provides regenerative braking when the vehicle is slowing down, helping to re-charge the batteries and reduce brake wear.
Ford "Ole Yeller" Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called "Ole Yeller" Mustang, that ...
Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept launched in Detroit
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Another record year for Rolls Royce in 2016
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
