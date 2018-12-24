Chevrolet Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD and 6500HD enters production

Chevrolet is now ready to tackle the medium-duty pick-up segment in the US with the introduction of the awaited Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD and 6500HD chassis cab trucks.





The trucks, which were first shown to the public at the 2018 NTEA Work Truck Show, are designed to be the most customer-focused medium-duty trucks of any major competitor. The Silverado medium-duty production launch caps a record year for GM’s Commercial business, with a double-digit year-over-year sales increase expected.





The seven cab-to-axle lengths can work for a variety of upfits. Some of the strongest interest has come from the housing and highway construction, landscaping and utility industries.





The Silverado medium-duty chassis cab is just one of three all-new Silverado models Chevrolet is introducing within just 18 months, including:





- Silverado 1500 – which offers DuraBed, the most functional bed of any pickup with best-in-class cargo volume in every bed length, plus a segment-leading 12 fixed tie-downs.

- Silverado 2500HD and 3500HD – which feature all-new trailering technology, significant increases in towing and payload capabilities and a host of available technologies and features designed specifically for heavy-duty truck customers.





All Silverado models will also be available in chassis cab configurations.





Tags: chevrolet, chevrolet silverado, medium-duty pick-up, chevrolet silverado 4500hd, chevrolet silverado 5500hd, chevrolet silverado 6500hd

