Chevrolet owners can order Domino pizza from their cars

Ordering pizza is very popular and very common in US, so automakers try to get a slice of this mobility demand. Millions of eligible Chevrolet drivers can now order their favorite Domino’s pizza from their in-vehicle touchscreen so it’s ready for carryout when they get to the store or will arrive at their home if they choose delivery. Domino’s is the latest merchant added to Chevrolet Marketplace1, the industry’s first in-vehicle commerce platform.





Within Marketplace, customers will be able to place a saved order or a recent order from their Domino’s Pizza Profile with a few taps on the screen. With their preferences already set, customers can easily pick up the pizza in-store or have it delivered to their home. Chevrolet Marketplace works independently of the drivers’ mobile device, making this the first embedded pizza-ordering option in vehicles today.





To place pizza orders through Marketplace, users first need to set up a free Pizza Profile with Domino’s, either online or through their Domino’s mobile app. The profile will include their preferred delivery address, preferred stores and payment method information, as well the chance to create and save their favorite order as an Easy Order. Through Marketplace, users will link their Pizza Profile to their vehicle, allowing for simple ordering in the future.





Marketplace debuted in December 2017 as a free service in connected Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles and has steadily added new functionality over time. Last spring, Chevrolet debuted the first embedded in-dash fuel payment capability. Domino’s is the first pizza restaurant on the platform. Marketplace is available on millions of eligible model year 2017 and newer Chevrolet vehicles.









