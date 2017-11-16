Buick LaCrosse Avenir launched in the US

Buick wants to offer its US clients a new experience, more premium and upscale, found under its Avenir, a recently established sub-brand. First introduced with the 2018 Enclave that went on sale in October, Avenir features unique styling cues, an extensive set of standard features and exclusive premium materials for customers who want more.





Like the Enclave Avenir, the LaCrosse Avenir’s design details were channeled from a unique three-dimensional mesh upper and lower grille paired with chrome wings. Avenir script badging on the front doors and exclusive 19-inch Pearl Nickel or available 20-inch Midnight Silver wheels.





Inside, Avenir-exclusive details include a Chestnut interior color theme, embroidered first-row headrests and Avenir-scripted sill plates.





Features available on other LaCrosse models come standard on the Avenir, including a powerful 310-horsepower V6, nine-speed automatic transmission, navigation and Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound premium audio, as well as a panoramic moonroof.





Additional available features include Ebony interior, Intelligent Twin-Clutch AWD, Dynamic Drive Package featuring continuous variable real-time dampening control and a suite of advanced safety features.





LaCrosse Avenir will arrive at dealers in early 2018.









Tags: buick, buick lacrosse, buick lacrosse avenir, avenir, buick avenir

Posted in Buick, New Vehicles