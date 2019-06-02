Buick GX model to be introduced in 2020
2 June 2019 15:15:53
Buick wants to make the most of growing SUV segment and announces a new model in early 2020: the new Buick GX. Buick will offer four premium SUVs across the three segments customers are shopping in most: small, compact and midsize. The Encore GX will be positioned between the smaller Encore and the larger Envision and Enclave models.
The Encore GX’s new standard safety and driver assistance features will include Front Pedestrian Braking, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning. It will also offer the Enclave’s innovative Rear Camera Mirror, which provides a wide, less obstructed rear view while parking and driving, and High Definition Surround Vision camera system.
Its spirited and efficient performance will be paired with a purposefully designed cargo space that’s almost 5 cubic feet larger than the Encore and about 3 cubic feet smaller than the Envision.
Product specifications and pricing will be announced when the Encore GX begins arriving at U.S. dealers.
