Bugatti Baby II revealed
24 September 2019 05:45:09
When you don't have enough money for a Bugatti you can still own one, even if it's smaller and has an electric engine. You will make your kid happy with the new Bugatti Baby II prototype. For the celebration of the 110th anniversary of Bugatti, this was the special surprise prepared for the fans.
Earlier this year, at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Bugatti had revealed the reimagining of the iconic Bugatti Baby as a 3D printed model. It captured the imagination of automotive enthusiasts around the world, and the limited edition run of 500 cars sold out completely within three weeks.
To design the Baby II, Bugatti has partnered with The Little Car Company to produce the greatest junior car ever created. After months of development, the Bugatti Baby II has now reached the point where the first prototype, named XP1 was ready for test drives by VIPs at La Grande Fête in Molsheim.
Based on the iconic Bugatti Type 35, the Baby II combines the playfulness of the original Baby, reimagined with 21st century technology. To allow the Baby II to be driven by both adults and children, it has grown from the 50% scale of the original to a 75% scale replica of the Type 35, and includes a sliding pedal box for drivers young and old. So, while the original 500 Babys could be a tight squeeze for even the smallest children, the Baby II allows parents and grandparents to share the love of driving with their children and grandchildren.
The first stage for the Baby II engineering team was to digitally scan every single component of a 1924 Type 35 Lyon Grand Prix car. From there the designers adapted Ettore Bugatti’s masterpiece, introducing a modern electric powertrain with lithium ion batteries and regenerative braking.
Other elements were gently redesigned for the modern age. The ground-breaking eight-spoke alloy wheels were replicated, but are now wearing modern Michelin tyres. The innovative lightweight hollow front axle has been reproduced, as has the elegant suspension and signature steering mechanism from the original.
In the cockpit, the classic four spoke steering wheel sits in front of a turned aluminium dash with custom Bugatti instruments. While the original cars had a tachometer with oil and fuel pressure gauges, these have been replaced with a speedometer, battery level indicator and power gauge (first seen on the Veyron). The clock used for measuring race performance in the Type 35 remains.
The rear wheel drive powertrain comes with two selectable power modes for drivers of different experience: a 1kW ‘child mode’ with the top speed limited to 20 km/h, and a 4kW ‘adult mode’ with the top speed limited to 45 km/h. In addition, for those enthusiasts who crave even more pace, some versions come with a ‘Speed Key’ just like its big brother, the Chiron, which allows power of up to 10kW and disengages the speed limiter. Fortunately there is a Limited Slip Differential to help drivers make the most of the torque available at the rear wheels.
As standard the car will be painted in French Racing Blue with a black leather interior, but other colour options will be available for both the exterior and interior. These include the opportunity to have your Baby II painted in the same solid contemporary colours as the Chiron, or alternatively there is a selection of vintage colours, each dedicated to a famous driver or event from the history of Bugatti.
The car will come with two sizes of removable battery, a standard 1.4 kWh pack and a long- range 2.8 kWh version. While exact range will depend on driving style, the larger pack is expected to give a range of more than 30km.
In addition, all owners of Baby IIs will receive membership of The Little Car Club, and be able to attend events where they, their children and their grandchildren can drive their cars at famous motor racing circuits.
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “Alfa Romeo Racing”
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Audi unveiled the 2019 AI Trail quattro concept car
Audi is completing its quartet of visionary vehicles by showcasing a forward-looking electric off-roader at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show with the AI ...
Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABT
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
Wiesmann teasing its new 2020 car
Wiesmann, the German maker of luxury hand-built sports cars, is ready for a comeback. The return of the marque will be made with the reveal of a brand ...
Ford F-150 is Americas military favorite
We all know Ford F-150 is America's most popular car sold every year. For 36 years he is America’s best-selling vehicle. ...
Volkswagen launches affordable ID. Charger for home charging
Charging your electric car at home can be easy. But this implies new costs, as the clients have to install expensive wallbox units. Not anymore, as Volkswagen ...
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
This is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E season
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
