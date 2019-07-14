BMW won't deliver an AMG A45 rival based on the 1 Series
14 July 2019 13:05:09
The BMW 1 Series is the perfect car for a future hot hatch recipe. Now, the smallest Bimmer can be ordered with a 2.0 liter petrol unit rated at 306 horsepower, the same engine being launched on the Mini Clubman JCW.
On this power-level we do have the Mercedes-AMG A35 or the Volkswagen Golf R. But the crown jewel in the Mercedes range is the recently launched A45 which can deliver an astonishing 421 HP thanks to a 2.0 liter engine.
According to BMW M boss, Marcus Flasch, the Bavarian car manufacturer won't deliver a true rival for the A45. Why? The answer was pretty simple: a six-cylinder won't fit under the bonnet of the 1 Series.
And this is the result of implementing the all-new front-wheel drive platoform for the new 1-Series. Other than that, the BMW M official said that the M135i will remaing the range-topper.
