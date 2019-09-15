BMW unveiled the all-new Concept 4, the prototype that previews the upcoming 4 Series

During the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, BMW unveiled the all-new Concept 4. As you can already imagine, the new prototype was developed in order to preview the upcoming 4 Series generation.





“The BMW Concept 4 embodies the aesthetic essence of the BMW brand. It combines perfect proportions with a clear and precise design,” says Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior Vice President BMW Group Design.





On the front side of the car you will see the new and distinctive kidney grille, remarkable air intakes and prominently sculpted surfaces provide an immediate advert for the car’s performance and its engaging character as a driver’s car.





The slim and focused twin headlights are slightly angled and team up with the kidney grille to lend the front end a modern look with a strong identity. The striking LED light elements have no glass cover; instead they are worked into the body like three-dimensional sculptures.





Seen from its side, the BMW Concept 4 comes with a stretched bonnet, long wheelbase, flowing roofline and short overhangs. All these details are creating a modern, elegant and dynamic coupe outline.

