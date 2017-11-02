BMW to offer M Performance Parts for the new M5

Along the new BMW M3 30 Years American Edition, the German manufacturer also introduces the M Performance Parts for the all-new BMW M5.





BMW now offers a full range of original BMW Accessories for the high-performance sports sedan. The comprehensive range of exclusive M Performance Parts for the all-new BMW M5 were developed using BMW M motorsport know-how and underscore the high-performance sedan’s sporty appearance, while also fulfilling functional requirements in terms of aerodynamics, cooling and lightweight construction.





Most of these exclusive M Performance Parts will be available as options during the time of ordering when the vehicle is launched in the Spring of 2018, with additional products following in July 2018.





The all-new BMW M5 represents the 6th generation of the sporty sedan. Under the hood of the all-new BMW M5 is the latest and most advanced version of the renowned 4.4-liter V8 engine featuring M TwinPower Turbo technology with an output increase from the previous generation of 40 hp and 53 lb-ft, this new engine develops 600 hp and 553 lb-ft of peak torque to promise explosive acceleration and formidable performance.





The twin-turbo V8 unit propels the M5 via the new 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and teams up with the M xDrive system to transfer all of the high-revving turbocharged engine’s might to the road, and allows a 0–60 mph acceleration run in a mere 3.2 seconds, making it the quickest and most agile to date.









Tags: bmw, bmw m5, m performance parts, bmw m performance parts, bmw 5 m, new bmw m5

