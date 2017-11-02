BMW to offer M Performance Parts for the new M5
2 November 2017 05:26:22
Along the new BMW M3 30 Years American Edition, the German manufacturer also introduces the M Performance Parts for the all-new BMW M5.
BMW now offers a full range of original BMW Accessories for the high-performance sports sedan. The comprehensive range of exclusive M Performance Parts for the all-new BMW M5 were developed using BMW M motorsport know-how and underscore the high-performance sedan’s sporty appearance, while also fulfilling functional requirements in terms of aerodynamics, cooling and lightweight construction.
Most of these exclusive M Performance Parts will be available as options during the time of ordering when the vehicle is launched in the Spring of 2018, with additional products following in July 2018.
The all-new BMW M5 represents the 6th generation of the sporty sedan. Under the hood of the all-new BMW M5 is the latest and most advanced version of the renowned 4.4-liter V8 engine featuring M TwinPower Turbo technology with an output increase from the previous generation of 40 hp and 53 lb-ft, this new engine develops 600 hp and 553 lb-ft of peak torque to promise explosive acceleration and formidable performance.
The twin-turbo V8 unit propels the M5 via the new 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and teams up with the M xDrive system to transfer all of the high-revving turbocharged engine’s might to the road, and allows a 0–60 mph acceleration run in a mere 3.2 seconds, making it the quickest and most agile to date.
2007 BMW M5 TouringEngine: V10, Power: 378.1 kw / 507.0 bhp @ 7750 rpm, Torque: 520 nm / 383.5 ft lbs @ 6100 rpm
2004 BMW Concept M5Engine: V10, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp, Torque: 500 nm / 368.8 ft lbs
1985 BMW M5Engine: Inline-6, Power: 213.3 kw / 286.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 340.0 nm / 250.8 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1994 BMW M5Engine: Inline-6, Power: 253.5 kw / 340.0 bhp @ 6900 rpm, Torque: 400.0 nm / 295.0 ft lbs @ 4750 rpm
2001 BMW M5Engine: V8, Power: 293.8 kw / 394.0 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 498.94 nm / 368.0 ft lbs @ 3800 rpm
Hyundai has announced that it will open the order books for the new Kona on November 2nd in the United Kingdom. The base model will have a price of 16,195 ...
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Hyundai wants to proove everyone that its Elantra compact sedan can also be sporty, so it has partnered with Blood Type Racing to develop the BTR Edition ...
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Even if more and more people are looking for SUV, Vauxhall still wants to give a chance to one of its most iconic models: the Zafira. Vauxhall’s Zafira ...
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...
When it was tested by EuroNCAP only a year ago, the Volvo V60 was declared one of the safest cars on the planet. In fact, Volvo has the first three fastest ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
