BMW technologies at 2019 CES Las Vegas
24 December 2018 18:39:55
Not only Kia will showcase a unique technology during this year CES 2019. BMW is also joining the fair and will showcase the future of driving pleasure and the potential of digital connectivity in a variety of different ways.
From January 8 to 11, visitors to the BMW Pavilion in the Los Angeles Convention Center’s Silver Lot will have their first chance to take a virtual drive in the BMW Vision iNEXT, accompanied by the BMW Personal Assistant. In this way, the BMW Group is underlining its innovative capabilities in the fields of design, automated driving, connectivity, electrification, and services (D+ACES), which are all defined as key areas of future activity in its corporate strategy NUMBER ONE > NEXT.
The BMW Vision iNEXT vehicle will be displayed alongside a sophisticated mixed-reality installation that enables visitors to virtually experience the BMW Vision iNEXT. With virtual reality goggles and a specially-designed spatial concept, visitors are able to immerse themselves in this virtual world – from driving to autonomous riding and more.
In addition to the BMW Vision iNEXT vehicle itself and the mixed-reality experience, visitors can also go hands-on with the innovative “Shy Tech” showcased in the BMW Vision iNEXT, with interactive displays demonstrating BMW’s vision for integrating high-tech user interfaces as part of the interior design and materials.
Try the new BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant before it launches in BMW vehicles hitting the market from March 2019 onward, which enables drivers and passengers to control key vehicle functions using natural language voice communication.
The high-performance riderless BMW R 1200 GS from BMW Motorrad. Developed as a research platform to gain insights about how to help drivers improve their manoeuvring in the future, this is a test bike like no other – it can operate with no rider. How futuristic is that?
See the highly advanced off-road technology of the first-ever BMW X7 in action. Visitors can take a seat as the BMW X7 shows its capabilities on a challenging off-road course.
