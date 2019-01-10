BMW sold 140.000 electric and hybrid cars in 2018

BMW is starting to be known not only as a manufacturer of premium sporty cars but also as a premium brand with electrified vehicles. The BMW Group sold more than 140,000 electrified (battery-electric and plug-in hybrid) vehicles in 2018. In total, 142,617 (+38.4%) electrified BMW and MINI vehicles were delivered to customers around the world last year.





Europe is the Group’s biggest sales region for battery and plug-in hybrid vehicles, accounting for over 50% of sales in 2018. With 75,000 electrified vehicles delivered to customers in Europe last year, the BMW Group is the clear market leader in the region, with over 16% market share.





In the company’s home market, Germany, the BMW Group accounts for one in five electrified vehicles sold last year. Globally, the BMW Group’s market share is over 9%. The company’s biggest single market for electrified vehicles is the USA, where over 25,000 electrified BMW and MINI vehicles were sold in 2018, accounting for more than 7% of the BMW Group’s overall sales in that country. The BMW 530e was the year’s biggest-selling luxury plug-in hybrid in the USA.





The growing significance of electromobility for the BMW Group’s ongoing success as the world’s number one premium automotive company can already be seen today. Electrified vehicles accounted for 6% of total BMW and MINI sales in 2018, compared with 4% in 2017.





This year will see the launch of several new plug-in hybrids, including the new generation BMW X5 plug-in hybrid and the new BMW 3 Series plug-in hybrid. These models will have the latest generation of electric drive trains, offering an electric range of up to 80 km according to the NEDC cycle. 2019 is also the year when the hotly anticipated MINI Electric will be revealed, which will be built in Oxford, UK.





With the launch of the BMW i3, the BMW Group established itself early as a pioneer in the field of electric mobility. By 2021, the BMW Group will have five all-electric models: the BMW i3, the MINI Electric, the BMW iX3, the BMW i4 and the BMW iNEXT.





By 2025, that number is set to grow to at least twelve models. Including plug-in hybrids, the BMW Group’s electrified product portfolio will then comprise at least 25 models.













Tags: bmw, bmw electric vehicles, bmw electric sales, bmw hybrid sales, bmw hybrid, bmw i3, bmw 530e

Posted in BMW, Market News