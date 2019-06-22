BMW sales in May up by 4.6 percent
22 June 2019 08:01:25
May was a positive month for BMW Group sales, with worldwide deliveries increasing by 3.2% to achieve a total of 210,563 premium BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles sold.
Overall salesof BMW brand models grew by 4.6 percent in May, with a total of 181,888 units delivered to customers worldwide. As a result, the brand's sales total for the first five months of the year grew by 1.6 percent at 872,367 units.
The new or revised BMW X vehicles were the brand’s biggest growth drivers, with global sales of the BMW X2 up 33.1% in May, while sales of the BMW X3 rose by 88,4%. Deliveries of the BMW X4 jumped by 92.5% and the BMW X5 achieved a sales increase of 10.2%. In total, BMW X vehicles accounted for 45.3% of the brand’s overall sales in May with 82,425 delivered around the world, an increase of 30.3% on the same month last year.
Mini brand slaes decreased compared to the last year. Deliveries in the year to date totalled 137,698 (-4.0%) while sales in May decreased by 5.1% to 28,255.
