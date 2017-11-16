Home » News » BMW » BMW officially launched the new M3 CS

BMW officially launched the new M3 CS

16 November 2017 12:31:38

BMW is extending its performance range with the introduction of a new and very special edition, dedicated to all those purists who wanted a more engaging M3. 

BMW announced the first-ever BMW M3 CS, a special-edition model with extensive use of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP), that has kept the first-ever BMW M3 CS extremely light: around 110 lb less than a standard M3. 

Large sections of the body are also made from CFRP, including the hood, which is around 25 percent lighter than that of the regular BMW M3. The CFRP roof alone is more than 13 pounds lighter than a conventional steel version. These changes effectively lower the car’s center of gravity, which endows the BMW M3 CS with even better agile handling. 

The back of the vehicle features a redesigned “Gurney Flap” in exposed carbon fiber. This aerodynamic spoiler lip running across the trailing edge of the trunk lid significantly reduces rear-axle lift. In the interests of everyday practicality, the M3 CS forgoes a roll cage.
The M TwinPower Turbo 6-cylinder inline engine fitted in the M3 CS develops 453 hp at 6250 rpm (+28 hp) and peak torque 443 lb-ft from 4000 to 5380 rpm (+37 lb-ft). 

The roar of the twin turbo engine is enhanced by the M sports exhaust system that has been specially tuned for the CS and whose quartet of stainless-steel tailpipes blend into the CFRP rear diffuser.

Orders for the first-ever 2018 BMW M3 CS can be placed starting May, 2018. Production of the high-performance sedan will be limited to approximately 1,200 units worldwide, with approximately 550 units coming to the U.S. Pricing will be announced closer to market launch.


