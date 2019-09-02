BMW i3S Roadstyle Edition launched
2 September 2019 17:23:19
This fall, BMW is spicing the i3 range with the introduction of a new special edition called Roadstyle. It is available only on the powerful i3s, the top of the range model.
The i3s Edition RoadStyle features Fluid Black exterior paint with E-Copper finishing touches to the kidney grille inlays, front bumper air deflectors and side skirt accents. The 20-inch double-spoke light alloy BMW i wheels are finished in Jet Black. The cabin features a Dalbergia Brown natural leather interior with a Dark Oak matt fine wood trim and exclusive headrests embroidered with “Edition RoadStyle”.
The all-electric i3s is powered by an eDrive motor producing 181 hp at 4,100 rpm and 199 lb-ft of torque from 0 rpm. A 120 Ah / 42.2 kWh battery allows for a range of up to 153 miles and a 0 to 60 mph sprint of 6.8 seconds.
The Carbon-fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) passenger cell not only allows for a roomy and spacious interior but is also lightweight with a total curb weight of 3,040 lbs. The BMW i3s applies the concept of sustainability throughout using recycled plastics, renewable raw materials and natural fibers. Over 80 percent of the surfaces visible to the passengers are made from recycled materials or renewable resources.
Just under 1000 units of the special edition i3s will be available worldwide.
BMW i3S Roadstyle Edition launched Photos (2 photos)
