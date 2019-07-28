BMW has published new camouflage pictures with the 2020 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW has prepared a big surprise for its fans: the lauunch of the new 2020 2 Series Gran Coupe is near. The model will be unveiled in a few months and now, the German car manufacturer has published some new camouflaged pictures with their new 2 Series Gran Coupe.





As you may have read, the car will be based on the UKL2 platform, the same architecture which is now used by the new 1 Series. As a result, the car will a front wheel drive.





But don't be man because BMW is woriking on a special version which is called M235i xDrive. As a result, under the hood of this one will be a 2.0 liter petrol unit rated at 306 horsepower. There is also a limited slip differential and an all-wheel drive system to better control the car.





One feature of the new car’s technical armoury is the ARB (near-actuator wheel slip limitation) technology featured in the BMW i3s. ARB uses a slip controller positioned directly in the engine control unit rather than in the control unit for the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) system. Eliminating long signal paths means that information is relayed three times quicker, while the driver perceives wheel slip being brought under control up to ten times faster.

