BMW Designworks and North Face introduce the new Futurelight Camper
11 January 2019 06:43:57
BMW is known for its premium cars, but the German brand has also a design studio that creates the most stunning concepts. And not only car concepts. At CES Las Vegas, BMW Group subsidiary Designworks unveiled a new camper concept and virtual reality experience, in partnership with The North Face, to imagine the future of protection from the elements.
The lightweight camper concept and virtual experience were designed by Designworks to showcase a new fabric innovation from The North Face called FUTURELIGHT, which uses Nanospinning technology to create the world’s most advanced, breathable, waterproof material.
The FUTURELIGHT camper was inspired by the 2008 BMW GINA Light Visionary Model concept car. Like the GINA Concept, the FUTURELIGHT Camper is made of a fabric outer shell, consisting of a flexible material stretched over an iconic geodesic dome to demonstrate the potential uses of FUTURELIGHT fabric beyond just apparel.
The revolutionary Nanospinning process used to create FUTURELIGHT, has allowed the The North Face designers to add air permeability into the membrane of a fabric for the first time. The process creates nano-sized holes, allowing for incredible porosity while still maintaining total waterproofness, letting air move through the material and provide more venting than ever before.
The FUTURELIGHT Camper, is on display during the global consumer electronics tradeshow, by invite-only Jan. 7 – Jan. 11 in Las Vegas. FUTURELIGHT will first become available to consumers in The North Face Fall 2019 product line and will be featured across the brand’s pinnacle performance collections.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
Toyota unveils P4 Automated Driving Concept
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Seat achieved record sales in 2018
Harman launches a technology to improve in-car phone conversations
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Video: Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift spied with little camo
