BMW and Microsoft join forces for artificial intelligence
10 May 2019 03:17:27
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world.
The BMW Group ushered in a new era of intelligent voice control with the introduction of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant in March 2019. BMW’s Open Mobility Cloud powered by Microsoft Azure and the use of artificial intelligence are constantly enhancing the personal assistant’s capabilities.
One project focuses on the creation of an open-source platform that makes future conversations with the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant more personalized, natural-sounding and multimodal, lending further depth to the system’s personality.
Microsoft’s Virtual Assistant Solution Accelerator built on Azure provides the necessary technological basis, leveraging Microsoft Azure cloud and AI capabilities such as Bot Framework and Cognitive Services. BMW customers could therefore arrange an appointment at their preferred BMW dealer, for instance, by simply talking with to the personal assistant. The conversation might start with a reminder that the service is due and finish with the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant arranging the appointment. In the same way, customers would also be able to manage their personal e-mails and calendar appointments during a journey.
The BMW Group and Microsoft development teams in Munich and Seattle are working on a multitude of new skills with the aim of creating an assistant with cross-channel capabilities with whom BMW customers will be able to hold a natural conversation.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Another teaser picture with the upcoming Citroen centenary concept
For 100 years, Citroen has applied its boldness and creativity with a view to enhancing mobility. This is why, the French car manufacturer decided to ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Best ever February sales for Mercedes Benz USA
2017 started very good for the world's largest premium manufacturer. Even on the USA market, Mercedes recorded very good sales in January. And it looks ...
Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Hyundai Elantra earns Top Safety Pick+ in IIHS
Hyundai wants to win the trust of American audience and has done all its best in offering a safer Elantra. ...
Lynk&Co, the Chinese car manufacturer, launches WTCR documentary
Last year, WTCC and TCR have joind their forces and have become WTCR. The competition was developed in order to achieve even more awarness ...
Ford has made a self-braking shopping cart
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...
