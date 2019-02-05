BMW 8 Series is now available in a First Edition version
5 February 2019 18:12:53
Even thought the new BMW 8 Series was launched a few months ago and the model is available on the dealers, the German car manufacturer decided to spice up the things.
As a result they have prepared an 8 Series First Edition which was garnished with some igoodies from the BMW individual division. As a result, the car will go on sale imediatley and it will be available in just 400 units.
On the design side, the BMW 8 Series First EDition will come with the special Frozen Barcelona Blue exterior paint, with 20 inch lightweight M wheels and with the BMW individual High Gloss Shadow Line package. The latter one includes some dark accents for the kidney grille, side window surrounds, and exhaust finishers.
Inside the cabin you will get a full trim Merino in the Ivory White/Night Blue combination, an Alcantara head liner and a special steering wheel. Also on the list you will see the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, and glass applications on the iDrive controller.
BMW will sell you the 8 Series First Edition only with the 850i xDrive. As a result you?ll get the V8 4.4 liter engine rated at 530 horsepower and 750 Nm peak of torque.
