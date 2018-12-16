Home » News » BMW » BMW 8 Series Coupe was modified by Manhart

BMW 8 Series Coupe was modified by Manhart

16 December 2018 04:06:58

For now, thetop version of the 2019 BMW 8 Series Coupe is called M850i xDrive. But in a few months we will get to see the M8 Coupe. If you are not ready to wait for that version, the German tuning company Manhart has a solution for you. 

Manhart developed the MH8 600 project which started as a M850i version but now it has some exterior tweaks and some goodies in the performance sector. 

BMW 8 Series Coupe was modified by Manhart
BMW 8 Series Coupe was modified by Manhart Photos
Under the hood, the BMW 850i xDrive has a V8 4.4 liter twin-turbo engine which is rated at 530 horsepower and 750 Nm peak of torque. Thanks to the guys from Manhart, now the German model delivers 621 horsepower and 870 Nm peak of torque. 

As far as we know, these values will be higher than the ones which will be offered by the M8 Coupe and the M8 Competition. For now, the German tuning company didn't discolse and details about the new performance peaks but we don know that the standard version of the 850i xDrive needs only 3.6 seconds to run from not to 100 km/h. 

On the design side we have seen a new colours for the body and some slightly modified accessories.

Tags: , , , , ,

Posted in BMW, Concept Cars

BMW 8 Series Coupe was modified by Manhart Photos (2 photos)
  • BMW 8 Series Coupe was modified by Manhart
  • BMW 8 Series Coupe was modified by Manhart

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. First teaser with a new crossover concept from Infiniti

    First teaser with a new crossover concept from Infiniti

  2. BMW 8 Series Coupe was modified by Manhart

    BMW 8 Series Coupe was modified by Manhart

  3. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition smartphone is here

    OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition smartphone is here

  4.  
  5. Tiff Needell is back with a classic test drive - this time is the new BMW 8 Series

    Tiff Needell is back with a classic test drive - this time is the new BMW 8 Series

  6. Jaguar has some pet-friendly accessories for your beloved companion

    Jaguar has some pet-friendly accessories for your beloved companion

  7. 2018 Nurburgring crash compilation - that time has arrived

    2018 Nurburgring crash compilation - that time has arrived

Related Specs

  1. 1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring Coupe

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  2. 1936 BMW 328

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 59.7 kw / 80.1 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 126.09 nm / 93.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  3. 1940 BMW 328 Touring Roadster

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  4. 1994 BMW 850 CSi

    Engine: V12, Power: 277.4 kw / 372.0 bhp @ 5300 rpm, Torque: 738.9 nm / 545.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  5. 1999 BMW M Coupe

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 178.9 kw / 239.9 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 319.9 nm / 235.9 ft lbs @ 3800 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Jaguar I-Pace concept makes final tests in Los AngelesJaguar I-Pace concept makes final tests in Los Angeles
Jaguar is getting closer to its first electric SUV, already anticipated by the I-Pace Concept, unveiled last year during the Los Angeles Motor Show. Now, ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

Aston Martin Valkyrie V12 engine detailedAston Martin Valkyrie V12 engine detailed
Aston Martin is one of the best names in the industry when it comes to building V12 engines. It has a long heritage and it seems is not willing to abandon ...

Market News

Peugeot produced its one millionth C-segment carPeugeot produced its one millionth C-segment car
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...

Gadgets

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition phone announcedOnePlus 6T McLaren Edition phone announced
We are used to see exclusive accessories built together with famous names in automotive industry. McLaren the creator of high performance sports and supercars ...

Various News

Toyota and Lexus issue US recallToyota and Lexus issue US recall
Toyota is playing safe in the US and issuing a safety recall, even though this is not good for the image of a manufacturer who had some impressive recalls ...

Motorsports

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross T1 to compete in Dakar RallyMitsubishi Eclipse Cross T1 to compete in Dakar Rally
Mitsubishi is one of the biggest name ever competed in Dakar Rally. The Japanese brand has a long heritage when it comes to winning the difficult rally. ...

Videos

Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reavealAudi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
Copyright CarSession.com