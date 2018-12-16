BMW 8 Series Coupe was modified by Manhart
16 December 2018 04:06:58
|Tweet
For now, thetop version of the 2019 BMW 8 Series Coupe is called M850i xDrive. But in a few months we will get to see the M8 Coupe. If you are not ready to wait for that version, the German tuning company Manhart has a solution for you.
Manhart developed the MH8 600 project which started as a M850i version but now it has some exterior tweaks and some goodies in the performance sector.
Under the hood, the BMW 850i xDrive has a V8 4.4 liter twin-turbo engine which is rated at 530 horsepower and 750 Nm peak of torque. Thanks to the guys from Manhart, now the German model delivers 621 horsepower and 870 Nm peak of torque.
As far as we know, these values will be higher than the ones which will be offered by the M8 Coupe and the M8 Competition. For now, the German tuning company didn't discolse and details about the new performance peaks but we don know that the standard version of the 850i xDrive needs only 3.6 seconds to run from not to 100 km/h.
On the design side we have seen a new colours for the body and some slightly modified accessories.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
First teaser with a new crossover concept from Infiniti
BMW 8 Series Coupe was modified by Manhart
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition smartphone is here
-
Tiff Needell is back with a classic test drive - this time is the new BMW 8 Series
Jaguar has some pet-friendly accessories for your beloved companion
2018 Nurburgring crash compilation - that time has arrived
Related Specs
1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring CoupeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
1936 BMW 328Engine: Inline-6, Power: 59.7 kw / 80.1 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 126.09 nm / 93.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1940 BMW 328 Touring RoadsterEngine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
1994 BMW 850 CSiEngine: V12, Power: 277.4 kw / 372.0 bhp @ 5300 rpm, Torque: 738.9 nm / 545.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1999 BMW M CoupeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 178.9 kw / 239.9 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 319.9 nm / 235.9 ft lbs @ 3800 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Jaguar I-Pace concept makes final tests in Los Angeles
Jaguar is getting closer to its first electric SUV, already anticipated by the I-Pace Concept, unveiled last year during the Los Angeles Motor Show. Now, ...
Jaguar is getting closer to its first electric SUV, already anticipated by the I-Pace Concept, unveiled last year during the Los Angeles Motor Show. Now, ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Aston Martin Valkyrie V12 engine detailed
Aston Martin is one of the best names in the industry when it comes to building V12 engines. It has a long heritage and it seems is not willing to abandon ...
Aston Martin is one of the best names in the industry when it comes to building V12 engines. It has a long heritage and it seems is not willing to abandon ...
Market News
Peugeot produced its one millionth C-segment car
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
Gadgets
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition phone announced
We are used to see exclusive accessories built together with famous names in automotive industry. McLaren the creator of high performance sports and supercars ...
We are used to see exclusive accessories built together with famous names in automotive industry. McLaren the creator of high performance sports and supercars ...
Various News
Toyota and Lexus issue US recall
Toyota is playing safe in the US and issuing a safety recall, even though this is not good for the image of a manufacturer who had some impressive recalls ...
Toyota is playing safe in the US and issuing a safety recall, even though this is not good for the image of a manufacturer who had some impressive recalls ...
Motorsports
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross T1 to compete in Dakar Rally
Mitsubishi is one of the biggest name ever competed in Dakar Rally. The Japanese brand has a long heritage when it comes to winning the difficult rally. ...
Mitsubishi is one of the biggest name ever competed in Dakar Rally. The Japanese brand has a long heritage when it comes to winning the difficult rally. ...
Videos
Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...